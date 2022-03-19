Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. The US$6.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$112m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$78m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Change Healthcare's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Healthcare Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$94m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 61% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Change Healthcare given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Change Healthcare is its debt-to-equity ratio of 141%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

