How to Change Your Instagram Settings (and Habits) to Improve Your Mental Health
A few tweaks here and there just might help boost your mood.
A few tweaks here and there just might help boost your mood.
Like, super super short.
Do you have one to add?View Entire Post ›
This woman was standing in line behind a 4-year-old in Target, when she learned a life-altering lesson in passing gas...
The USMNT kicked off its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw in El Salvador on Thursday, as the Yanks struggled to consistently create scoring chances and retain meaningful possession of the ball. [ MORE: USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule ] Still, “three points at home and one point on the road” remains
Footage captured the unthinkable moment the guest "ruined" the wedding.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
"Who would have thought that a doctor takes care of sick people?"
The Natomas Unified School District has put a teacher with Inderkum High School on paid leave and says it is taking steps to fire the teacher for actions the district described as “inappropriate” and “irresponsible.” In a more than two-page statement, superintendent Chris Evans said an investigation into an undercover video recently produced by conservative activist group Project Veritas led them to question the teacher’s methods inside the classroom. At a school board meeting, the teacher was identified as Gabriel Gipe. Several parents and community members spoke passionately about the teacher's actions Wednesday during the evening.
Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.
All that's left of the comedian's famous facial hair is some stubble — and there isn't much left of his goofy 'do either
A central topic at the White House Daily Press Briefing on Thursday was the Supreme Court’s refusal to block a Texas anti-abortion law. A standout moment came when a male reporter, Owen Jensen of EWTN, a Catholic news network, pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights while […]
Current and former Green Berets told Insider which movies they thought really reflected the Army Special Forces experience.
Ready, set, tango! The list of Dancing With the Stars pros returning to compete in the ballroom has been revealed. See if your favorite is confirmed for another spin around the dance floor.
This Buckeye defense needs to improve if they are going to win out. We discuss that and two other points after the win against Minnesota.
A pair of shorts foiled a woman's plan to take perfect photos.
Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten, who won three Super Bowl titles in New England, has died at age 47.
Semina Halliwell died on 12 June after spending four nights in hospital.
Like his captain Tyler Adams, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter tried to put a positive spin on his side's World Cup qualifying opener, a 0-0 draw in El Salvador.
Don't hold out hope for a reunion.
The delta variant is everywhere. Here's how well experts feel the vaccines and our immunity are working against it right now.