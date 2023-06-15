Change in law sees nine women sue Bill Cosby for sexual assault

Bill Cosby's 10-year jail term for three aggravated indecent assaults was quashed in 2021 - Matt Slocum/AP

Nine women in Nevada have sued Bill Cosby for alleged sexual assault following a change in state law.

According to the lawsuit the 85-year-old star drugged – or attempted to drug – the women before committing sexual assault. The alleged assaults took place in Nevada between 1979 and 1992, in many cases in his hotel suite in Las Vegas.

The women have been able to take Cosby to court because Nevada has changed its statute of limitations for civil cases involving sexual assault beyond two years.

More than 60 women have said they have been assaulted by Cosby during the course of his career. The comedian denies the allegations.

Cosby was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2018 after being convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

But he walked free three years later when the conviction was overturned after a court found that prosecutors had reneged on a promise that he would not be charged.

‘Power, fame and prestige’

The latest suit, which was filed at the US District Court in Nevada, accuses Cosby of using his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault his nine alleged victims.

Lise-Lotte Lublin, one of the alleged victims, claims in the lawsuit that Cosby gave her two drinks to help her relax. Then, as she felt disoriented, he grabbed her wrists and held them between his legs as he masturbated.

Heidi Thomas, another alleged victim, said she travelled from Denver, in Colorado, in 1984 believing she was going to be mentored by Cosby. She sipped a drink and lost consciousness. When she woke up, Cosby was assaulting her.

With other states also reviewing their statutes of limitations, other legal claims could follow.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said the women suing Cosby had been motivated by their “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed”.

He added, in a statement: “From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts… against Mr Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”

