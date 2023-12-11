Change to massive Palm Beach house redo on Billionaires Row OK'd with warning from panel

A rendering shows the second-floor addition to a single-story mansion at 1600 S. Ocean Blvd., a project originally approved by the Palm Beach Architectural Commission in 2019. Recent requests for revisions to the project have worried some board members, who question the merits of the addition.

During the Palm Beach Architectural Commission's most recent meeting, members of the design team overhauling a mansion at 1600 S. Ocean Blvd. were warned that their repeated requests for modifications had exhausted some of the commissioners' patience with the already divisive project.

But the commission ultimately voted in favor of the modifications to the already approved and active construction project at the ocean-to-lake estate on legendary Billionaires Row.

So far, the board members have reviewed two rounds of changes since the project won their approval in 2019.

The additions unanimously greenlighted during the commission's Nov. 20 meeting would expand a single-story service wing housing the residence’s kitchen and increase its roof height. An additional southward extension to the service wing would accommodate a garage, generator room and storage space.

Representatives for the project are set to appear before the Town Council during its Dec. 13 Development Review meeting, where they hope to win approval for two code variances, one tied to the modifications and the other for the proposed 200-kilowatt generator to be housed in the service wing.

Before construction began, the 1980s-era, single-story mansion had 15,567 square feet. The original renovation project approved in 2019 would add a second-floor addition of 6,175 square feet, as well as a 2,920-square-foot addition to the basement. The original project also included modifications to the hardscape and landscape.

A view from the southeast shows the 1980s-era Palm Beach house at 1600 S. Ocean Blvd. as it looked before construction began on a major project to add a second story and expand the basement.

The project's design team is led by international designer Juan Pablo Molyneux. He is known for his neoclassical maximalist approach to architecture and interior design, and has worked on multiple projects in Palm Beach, including his interior work for the ocean-to-lake mansion at 1960 S. Ocean Blvd. purchased in 2019 by casino-and-resort mogul Steve Wynn. Molyneux has also been tapped by government and private entities, in one case designing a 40,000-square-foot palace for a member of the ruling family of Qatar, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But Molyneux's design has done little to quell the commission's split opinion on the project, some still lamenting the additions to the 1980s-era single-story residence.

First round of modifications to house presented in May

The project first returned to the architectural panel during its meeting May 24, with architect of record Harold Smith of Smith and Moore Architects presenting plans to enlarge the second floor, modify the look of upper-level windows, add a parapet along the roof's edge, replace two east-facing pediments with a single larger pediment and reduce the size of the basement while removing six previously approved exterior French doors.

Smith said in May that delays to the project were primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the occupation of the house by its owners, which paused construction. The estate is owned by family of the late Canadian financier Paul Desmarais, the property's original owner.

Smith was also keen to highlight the project's active status, thanks to Florida's pandemic-related construction policies.

"With the governor's executive orders, our development order was extended, and the project was issued a building permit in early 2022, with an expiration date of 2025," Smith said.

The originally approved renovation and addition for 1600 S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach featured double triangular pediments on the oceanfront roofline, as shown in this rendering. The design team has since requested approval for a single center pediment.

Chairman Jeff Smith, who was not on the commission in 2019, said at the May hearing that the request for changes gave the board an opportunity to readdress the merits of any second-floor addition. But he was disappointed to learn that because the second-story addition had already been approved, the board could only weigh in on the modifications.

“I'll just say, I thought we had another slice at the apple. I think it was a huge mistake adding a second story to this house,” Jeff Smith said. “It sits beautifully on the site, and it’s a shame we lost this one.”

Commissioners Thomas Kirchhoff, Elizabeth Connaughton and John David Corey also expressed sadness at the loss of the original single-story residence, while acknowledging the beauty of the new design. Like Smith, Kirchhoff and Connaughton were not serving on the panel when the original project was approved in 2019. Corey had cast the lone vote against the project during that original hearing.

The commission unanimously voted in May to approve the modifications to the basement but to defer the second-story modification plans for a restudy. The board also asked the project's representatives to restudy the pediment and the proposed alterations to the second-story windows.

Commission votes on first round of revisions in June

During a subsequent June 28 meeting, the second floor was presented again, this time with a lowered east-facing pediment and adjusted second-floor window stylings. Harold Smith and Molyneux also presented adjustments to the corners of the main residence building, which they said helped create a more symmetrical facade. They also added a textured "rustication" detail to the west facing-exterior basement doors.

Corey appreciated the lowered pediment but thought the seashell carving proposed for the pediment looked "tacky." He also recommended increasing the landscaping in the front yard to "soften" the property's imposing presence.

"Four coconut palms on this size house? Well, I'll leave it at that," said Corey. "In lieu of this very large addition, I think it would be appropriate to have some other trees" and landscaping.

Commissioner Betsy Shiverick disagreed with Corey's pediment comments but criticized the rustication detailing proposed for the basement doors. She also asked if designers planned on keeping the ochre-yellow color of the original residence.

Molyneux answered her: "I believe that (color) it is too strong. ... I'd rather propose later on something more faded with color, but more soft." Molyneux floated the idea of having the structure colored in a washed pink terracotta shade but said a final color had not been chosen yet.

Other commission members at the June meeting continued to lament the loss of the original residence, including Kirchhoff and Jeff Smith. "I'm personally against everything I see here, and I'm going regret seeing this thing going up," Smith said.

By the end of the July discussion, commissioners had voted 5-2 to approve some of the modifications but to have the design team remove the rustication, realign the banding on the second floor and return with changes to the landscaping and a new color for the exterior. Smith and Corey casted the nay votes.

Design panel sees second round of changes in September

When the project returned to the commission Sept. 27, the focus was not on a color choice but to modify the northern single-story service wing structure, raising the roof of the structure's kitchen, while adding 2,341 square feet for a garage, generator room, wine room and storage. Also proposed was a 30-square-foot sauna addition to the south side of the main residence's first floor.

The top of the new enclosed garage would also accommodate an outdoor dining area shaded by a landscaped pergola. Originally, the roof area was to house the air-conditioning system's cooling tower, but Harold Smith said that the design team would be proposing a new location for that equipment on the southwestern edge of the property.

Although Palm Beach architectural commissioners appreciated the redesign of the expanded one-story service wing, seen at the far left of this rendering, in September they still had reservations about endorsing setback-related code variances, especially considering the ocean-to-lake lot's size. The estate comprises about 3 acres, property records show.

Drawing the ire of commissioners, however, were the requests for three variances tied to the new modifications — two involving the height and horizontal extensions to the service wing, and one regarding the sauna's extension to the south side yard setbacks.

Corey questioned the need for variances, considering the size of the lot. Palm Beach County property records show the estate measures about 3 acres.

"I don't know see how granting the variances is making the project better," Corey said.

Shiverick warned the project's representatives that the commission's patience was waning.

"You've been back a fair amount with this house and its beginning to get over-extended," Shiverick said.

The council would unanimously vote to defer the project to their Nov. 20 meeting.

Architectural Commission signs off on project in November

During the interim, the design team made changes that eliminated the need for two of the variances presented in November. The new site plan, explained Harold Smith, removed the sauna and shifted the service wing structure so that the only variance requested would be for a 15-inch ornamental column attached to the north of the service wing's parapet.

A rendering of a renovation project at a mansion at 1600 S. Ocean Blvd., presented at the Palm Beach Architectural Commission's Nov. 20 meeting, shows changes to a one-story service wing structure, rear right, that eliminated a code-variance request. The two-story addition to the one-story mansion was originally approved by the board in 2019.

"To show you how diminutive this request is for variance, this less-than-2-foot-wide extension ... is about 160 feet from the front property line and some 260 feet from the rear property line," Harold Smith said.

Corey Meyer of Nievera Williams Design also presented the updated landscape plan, which kept the backyard's original greenery, while creating a landscaped roof area adjacent to the pergola-shaded dining area. For the front and north facing side yard, coconut palms were proposed to soften the building's facade and to buffer the service wing, respectively.

"These were all improvements," said Vice Chair Richard Sammons, who recommended installing awnings or shading to the property's west side.

"It is a pretty brutal climate most of the year, and I think some shade on that terrace is important," Sammons said.

Commission Chair Jeff Smith asked about the color change.

Molyneux said the color will be included in a future proposal but that he planned on testing it at the site first. Smith corrected him, stating that any proposed color must be brought with its formula for approval by the Architectural Board before sampling it at the site.

The chairman gave one final remark before the commission's vote.

"Please don't come back with any more (requests for) variances," Smith said.

In the end, the commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan modifications as presented, and in a separate motion, voted as one to recommend the variance for approval by the Town Council.

The Architectural Commission is generally tasked with approving the look of all architecture in town, with the exception of projects involving historic buildings overseen by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach board OKs changes to mansion redo on Billionaires Row