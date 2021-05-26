Change may allow scientists to grow human embryos longer

FILE - In this Friday, March 16, 2012 file photo, a researcher works in a stem cell lab on the Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif. New guidelines released Wednesday, May 26, 2021 remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research, recommending that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
MARIA CHENG
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — New guidelines released Wednesday remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research, recommending that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions.

The “14-day rule,” an international ethical standard that limits laboratory studies of human embryos, has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Scientists previously have been required to destroy human embryos grown in a lab before they reach 14 days.

Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process while opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it's unclear the change would advance research.

The original limit was arbitrary and prevented study of a critical period in embryo development — typically between 14 and 28 days, said Robin Lovell-Badge, a stem cell expert at London’s Crick Institute and chair of the group behind the new guidelines.

“We think a lot of congenital abnormalities are developing quite early during this period,” said Lovell-Badge. “By understanding these early stages better, it might allow us to adopt simple procedures to reduce the amount of suffering.”

The guidelines, last updated in 2016, were issued by the International Society for Stem Cell Research, whose standards are widely accepted by countries, medical journals and the research community. It didn't specify how much longer embryos could be grown.

For scientists in the U.K. to start making embryos beyond two weeks, the law regulating such research would need to be changed. Any relaxing of the rule would still need a “robust review” by national regulators, Lovell-Badge said.

It's “not a green light” for scientists to expand human embryo research, said Kathy Niakan of Cambridge University who helped draft the guidelines, adding that "would be irresponsible.”

Niakan said a public dialogue involving scientists, regulators, funders and the public to discuss any potential objections must be undertaken. She said there must be broad public support before the work goes ahead and that countries might also use a specialized oversight process to weigh the scientific merits of the research.

Marcy Darnovsky, executive director of the Center for Genetics and Society, said the scientific justification for the new guidelines was still lacking.

“When an embryo is in a petri dish outside the body, are you going to really be able to tell anything meaningful about miscarriage or embryonic development?” she said.

Darnovsky was also concerned the guidelines don't impose a limit on how long human embryos could potentially be grown.

The society also offered advice on other contentious stem cell issues, including requiring stringent oversight for transferring human embryos into the uterus after mitochondrial donation — a process where two eggs and one sperm are used to create an embryo.

The guidelines forbid, for now, any genetic editing that would pass on changes to future generations — similar to the work done by Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who stunned the world when he announced in 2018 he had made the first gene-edited babies.

Such work is banned at the moment, but Lovell-Badge and others acknowledge it might one day be allowed "if it’s proven safe enough and it was used in limited enough circumstances,” said Hank Greely, director of the Center for Law and the Biosciences at Stanford University.

The guidelines also prohibit human cloning, transferring human embryos into an animal uterus and the creation of human-animal chimeras, saying such work “lacks scientific rationale or is ethically concerning.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Health Habits to Avoid if You Don't Want a Heart Attack, Say Experts

    A broken heart can, in fact, kill you. Heart disease—which can refer to several types of heart conditions, including coronary artery disease, and can lead to a heart attack—is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet about 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with knowledge and heart-healthy action.So what can you actually do? We'll answer that question with 15 more. Eat This, Not That! Health rounded up a list of your biggest Qs about heart disease—and found As for them all. Keep reading for a real heart to heart.RELATED: Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 What is Cholesterol And is it Always Bad? Despite its reputation, cholesterol is not exactly the c-word. Yes, high cholesterol is not a good thing, but cholesterol in general is necessary for your existence. Seventy-five percent of this waxy, fat-like substance is produced by your liver and other cells of your body. The rest you usually get by eating animal products like meat, egg yolks, or dairy (cholesterol isn't produced in plants, so you won't find it in vegetables or fruits).So why do you need It? Cholesterol is necessary to make your hormones such as estrogen, or testosterone; production of vitamin D; and is a building block for human tissue. Too much of it, however, can reduce your blood flow through your arteries which can lead to chest pain, stroke or heart attack.Recommendation: Visit your primary care doctor to check your cholesterol and other risk factors. The American Heart Association recommends to do it every four to six years. If you are over 35, you should do it even more often. Your doctor will explain what your results mean and suggest the next steps, but you don't want your LDL (bad cholesterol) level to be 190 or higher. 2 What Are the Warning Signs of Heart Disease? Warning signs are a good thing. They alert us to a problem and give us information that we may be able to act on. Heart disease can manifest in a number of different ways, including chest pain; tightness or discomfort; shortness of breath; dizziness; irregular heartbeat; a sense of doom; becoming easily winded by regular everyday activities, and more.Recommendation: If you experience any of these symptoms, particularly together, call your doctor immediately—it could be a sign of a heart attack.RELATED: The #1 Cause of Heart Attack, According to Science 3 If I'm a Woman, Are the Symptoms the Same? It's no longer a man's world, especially when it comes to heart disease. For decades, the medical community and general public saw heart disease as a "man's" disease. But this is no longer the case. If you have the risk factors and also family history, you have the potential to develop heart disease—whether you're a man or woman. The sad truth is that about the same number of women and men die from heart disease every year.Wait, there is more: Heart disease is now the No. 1 cause of death in women. According to the Centers for Disease Control heart disease kills almost 300,000 women every year or causes 1 of every 5 female deaths. And despite increased awareness, the CDC reports that only 56 percent of women know how deadly heart disease is to women.Recommendation: A heart-healthy lifestyle goes a long way toward reducing your overall risk of heart and other diseases. 4 Do Men And Women Experience the Same Heart Disease Symptoms? Heart disease symptoms in women may differ from those experienced by men. If you're a woman, learning to recognize these symptoms can reduce your risk. Most men and women will exhibit the most common symptom of a heart attack: chest pain. But one in five women do not have any chest pain at all when having a heart attack. Learn what the warning signs are: They can save your life.Recommendation: Take heed, these are the most common symptoms of a heart attack in women.Pain and/or discomfort in your chest, neck, jaw, back, arms, or stomachUnusually rapid heartbeatNauseaFatigueShortness of breathDizzinessAlthough these symptoms could be caused by other factors if you experience them, see a doctor. 5 My Parents Had Heart Disease. Am I Doomed? You share more than you think with your family, and we're not talking dad's big schnozz. You share genes, behaviors, lifestyle. All these can influence your risk of developing certain health conditions—heart disease included. The risks can be further impacted by your age, race, and ethnicity. If your mother had a stroke or your father had a heart attack, you are at higher risk for heart disease. The American Heart Association shares that both the risk of heart disease and risk factors for heart disease are strongly linked to family history.Recommendation: You can't change your family history, but you can change your behavior. Check your cholesterol and blood pressure regularly and pay more attention to the risk factors that you can limit, like getting regular exercise and eating a healthy balanced diet. Start with a delicious collection of recipes that will teach anyone how to cook beautiful meals, lose weight fast, and get healthier fast. 6 Is Heart Disease Reversible? You can't turn back time—once your heart is damaged it's not possible to regenerate dead cells. Although you cannot regrow your heart muscle, you may be able to reverse heart disease by making lifestyle choices (like not smoking) that keep your cholesterol and blood pressure in check. Several research studies have shown that aggressively lowering your LDL or "bad" cholesterol below 100 can actually open up blocked coronary arteries, at least partially.Recommendation: Intensive lifestyle changes have been shown to reduce plaque build-up in your arteries, lowering the risk of heart disease. The secret to preventing heart disease just might be the Mediterranean diet. Start now with these easy 15 Mediterranean Diet Swaps for Your Go-To Meals. 7 Can a Glass of Red Wine a Day Help Keep the Heart Doctor Away? Rejoice, real housewives: Scientific research shows that having one or two drinks a day can help keep the risk of heart disease at bay. Why? It's thought that drinking wine or alcohol—in moderation!—increases levels of HDL or "good" cholesterol and protects against plaque build-up in your arteries. This benefit is lost, however, at more indulgent levels of copious alcohol consumption.Recommendation: Gin-and-tonic (and even Aperol-spritz) lovers take note: This heart-healthy benefit is not restricted to red wine! Studies show that any alcoholic drink may have some happy heart benefits. Enjoy responsibly—whether it's occasional or overindulgence, drinking alcohol has a big effect on the body's detox system. 8 Will Taking an Aspirin a Day Reduce the Risk of Heart Disease? Many healthy Americans take a baby aspirin every day to reduce their risk of various diseases, including heart attack, stroke, cancer, and dementia. However, is it really a good idea? Nope. A recent study released by the New England Journal of Medicine says, "Aspirin use in healthy elderly persons did not prolong disability-free survival over five years but led to a higher rate of major hemorrhage than placebo." If you're healthy and don't have high-risk markers for heart disease, leave the baby aspirin to sick babies.Recommendation: There is an exception, though: If you've already had a heart attack or suffered a stroke, talk to your doctor. Strong evidence suggests that taking a daily baby aspirin can reduce your risk of suffering another heart attack or stroke.RELATED: This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say 9 Can Exercise Really Make My Heart Stronger? It really can. Moving your body has enormous health benefits: Exercise reduces blood pressure and increases HDL (high-density lipoprotein) or "good" cholesterol while helping lower LDL (low-density lipoprotein) or "bad" cholesterol.Physical activity can help rid the body of arterial plaque build-up—and is one of the most effective tools to strengthen heart muscle. Exercise is also a great stress reliever. And of course, it can help you look hot in those new Levi's.Here's more: Getting regular exercise makes it less likely that you will suffer a heart attack—and if you do, it will likely be less severe.Recommendation: Not all exercise is created equal when it comes to heart health. According to Johns Hopkins exercise physiologist Kerry J. Stewart, Ed.D., "Aerobic exercise and resistance training are the most important for heart health." The American Heart Association offers some great tips to help get you moving! 10 I'm Overweight. How at Risk am I? Bigger is not better, especially when it comes to our hearts. Being overweight increases the risk of heart disease. In fact, there can be a ten-fold increase in the risk of developing high blood pressure and diabetes due to being overweight. It also decreases your HDL cholesterol, another significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease.In fact, obesity is the leading cause of heart disease risk and death in the United States, and 70 percent of American are adults classified as overweight or obese. What's also alarming is that its rate and incidence of obesity have been on the rise in both adults and children.Recommendation: If you're overweight, consider making some serious heart-healthy lifestyle changes. Try lowering your cholesterol by eating a more plant-based diet. Also, get your body moving.RELATED: The #1 Cause of Obesity, According to Science 11 I Love Salt. How Much Can I Have? Sodium is a vital mineral that's crucial for both muscle and nerve function, but too much salt intake may increase your risk for high blood pressure and heart disease. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans put forth by the CDC recommends that you consume fewer than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day.And you must stay on top of your sodium intake—the amounts you take can sneak up on you, especially in foods you don't normally suspect as being high in salt. Some common culprits include pickles, peanuts, ready-made meals, canned soups, and of course, potato chips. Just one cup of your favorite chicken broth can have as much as 860 milligrams of sodium!Recommendation: Look for canned foods with "low sodium" or "unsalted" on the label. And these tips will help you beat bloat, improve heart health, and bring some excitement to your dishes! 12 How Bad Does My Stress Tax My Heart? Stress can indeed stress your heart out. The American Heart Association reports that it can contribute to high blood pressure, asthma, ulcers, and gastrointestinal disorders like irritable bowel syndrome. Essentially, excessive stress can have an outsize effect on your body. It also affects behaviors that can increase your risk of heart disease. Drinking and smoking are two common ways we try to "manage" stress in our lives, but both can increase blood pressure and impact heart health.Recommendation: Managing stress will help improve your overall health. Positive self-talk ("I've got this!") or taking a few slow, deep breaths are among the tips recommended by American Heart Association. 13 Smoking is Bad, of Course, But How About Vaping? So you finally managed to curb your smoking habit—congrats!—and switched to e-cigarettes, like 3.2 percent of adults in the United States. Many people (yes, we're talking about you, Pete from sales), think it's cool, and also less damaging than smoking. It's easy to forget that e-cigs—as well e-pens, e-pipes, e-hookah, and e-cigars—deliver nicotine, a highly addictive substance that according to The American Heart Association is hazardous to your health and is linked with cancer-causing chemicals.Cancer is not the only problem: A 2019 survey revealed that vapers have 71 percent higher risk of stroke, 59 percent higher risk of heart attack and 40 percent higher risk of heart disease compared with non-users.Recommendation: Want to get more heart smart? Quit smoking! Try a variety of approaches to help you stop—from nicotine-replacement patches and gum to medications. And if you happen to know a vaping teen—17 percent of whom start vaping because they believed that e-cigs are less harmful than other forms of tobacco—send them a link to this article. If they quit now, the risk of heart disease will come down within one to two years.RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers. 14 What Diet Changes Can I Make to Lower My Risk of Heart Disease? How much you eat may be just as important as what you eat. Do you often overload your plate, regularly take seconds (or thirds!), and eat until you're stuffed? Then you are eating more calories than you should, and you gain weight. When you gain too much weight, your risk for heart disease goes up. This is not to say that what you eat doesn't matter. It does. Follow advice of author Michael Pollan, who wrote: "Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants."Recommendation: Start with cutting on sodas and red meat. Eat a lot of fruit, vegetables and whole grain food instead. Try to add more nuts and seeds to your diet and eat fish at least twice a week. 15 What Lifestyle Changes Can I Make to Lower My Risk of Heart Disease? Glad you asked. It means you might be interested in making changes big and small.Recommendation: Adapt your lifestyle by following these six heart-savings steps:• Stop smoking or vaping. This is one time you want to be a quitter. If you need assistance check out this helpful guide from the American Heart Association.• Eat a healthy diet. Use more vegetables and fruits in your diet. Go easy on white bread. To quote Michael Pollan again: "The whiter the bread, the sooner you'll be dead."• Move your body. Be physically active. Every. Single. Day. Getting at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity can help lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and keep your waistline looking trim.• Reduce stress. Research shows a clear link between being highly stressed and heart disease. If you are stressed out, there are management tools that can help.• Lower your blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for stroke, which is a leading cause of disability in the United States. Prevention is key.• Manage high cholesterol. Cholesterol spackling the walls of your arteries is a disaster waiting to happen. Sooner or later, that fat could trigger a heart attack or stroke. If you've got high cholesterol, lower your intake of trans and saturated fats, and move your body (see above). If these lifestyle measures do not work, medication may be needed. And to get through life at your healthiest, don't miss: This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say.

  • A startup says it helps parents pick healthier embryos. Experts say it's not that simple

    Orchid Health tells would-be parents its test can identify embryos with the lowest likelihood of developing cancer, schizophrenia and other diseases. But there are concerns about both the science and the ethics.

  • QAnon Crowd Convinced UFOs Are a Diversion From Voter Fraud

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIt’s never been a better time to believe in UFOs. Barack Obama talked last week about inexplicable footage of unidentified aerial phenomena, and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) wrote about his trip to Area 51 in a recent op-ed. In June, American intelligence agencies are set to release an unclassified report on what the government knows about UFOs.For “ufologists,” long mocked as tinfoil hat-wearers obsessed with little green men, some measure of vindication may finally be at hand. But for many UFO enthusiasts on the right, this new round of UFO disclosures is nothing to cheer about. Instead, they’re claiming the new videos of possible UFO sightings are meant to distract people from Donald Trump’s baseless voter fraud allegations and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.“There’s no doubt that this mainstream UFO disclosure push is offering a convenient distraction for the Deep State to turn our attention away from important issues like the Scamdemic and the election fraud getting exposed,” Jordan Sather, a UFO and QAnon conspiracy theorist, complained on social media network Telegram on May 19.Sather, who has griped that interest in UFOs has just become a way for left-wing “social justice warriors” to “virtue signal,” typifies the response. At a moment when longtime UFO promoters are soaking in the mainstreaming of UFO discussion, many conspiracy theorists on the right instead see the sinister hand of a global cabal at play.Conspiracy theory hub InfoWars often posts articles about UFOs. But more recently, InfoWars has started to see the prospect of extraterrestrial revelations as a deep state plot. In an April video, InfoWars staffer Greg Reese posited that the UFOs were being faked using technology from inventor Nikola Tesla and the Nazis, with the ultimate goal of faking an alien invasion to enslave humanity in “the most dire false flag imaginable.”In QAnon-heavy language about a nefarious “cabal” and a “Great Awakening,” Reese claimed that the new UFO videos were meant to convince people, wrongly, that the aliens are real, before vaporizing much of humanity with energy weapons.“We know the cabal has the will to do this, and it seems they have the means as well,” Reese said.The claims that an evil cabal is behind the new wave of interest in UFOs reflects the growing overlap between the UFO “disclosure” community and other conspiracy theory movements, especially QAnon. Believing in UFOs means buying into what Syracuse University professor Michael Barkun, an expert on conspiracy theories, has dubbed “stigmatized knowledge”— embracing a universe of ideas that’s been dismissed by the mainstream. People who have already embraced one form of stigmatized knowledge often find it easy to sign on for another, according to Barkun—going from New Age healing crystals to UFOs, or from anti-vaccine activism to QAnon.Inside the War Between a UFO Influencer and Alien-Friendly Streaming CompanyUfologist Steven Greer, for example, has claimed that other UFO promoters were assassinated by intelligence agents to prevent them from telling the truth about UFOs. But with the prospect of some genuine disclosures in the offing, Greer has decided that whatever comes from the government now is in fact a trick meant to hide the genuine facts about UFOs.“This is the ramping up of the false disclosure that we warned about,” Greer warned his fans in a YouTube video last week, claiming that the UFOs were wrongly being portrayed as a “national security threat.”Sather and other QAnon conspiracy theorists who have promoted UFOs are challenged by the prospect of more widespread UFO interest, according to Travis View, the co-host of QAnon-tracking podcast “QAnon Anonymous.”“QAnon promoters gain an audience by claiming that they have access to information that the mainstream media doesn’t,” View told The Daily Beast. “When major outlets report on their pet topic, such as UFOs, it’s actually damaging to their brand because their audience has been trained to distrust everything that comes from the mainstream media.”The idea that UFO revelations are being used to distract people has also been embraced by white nationalists in the United States. One cartoon that’s become a popular meme on extremist Telegrams channels shows slack-jawed UFO believers excited to see aliens who urge Earthlings to unite behind a single world government. Behind the scenes, though, the cartoon reveals that the aliens are the creation of a projector operated by a man wearing a blue United Nations helmet.The UFO-as-distraction theory has also gained more mainstream traction on the pro-Trump right. On May 19, Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson tweeted that the UFO footage was a diversion meant to draw attention away from, among other things, the controversial, Republican-led recount of presidential election ballots in Arizona’s Maricopa County.“They want you talking about aliens because they don’t want you talking about Maricopa,” Robinson wrote. “They want you talking about UFO’s because they don’t want you talking about stagflation, the collapse of the dollar, the crisis on the border, and Biden’s mental health.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Biden's ATF nominee Chipman confronts disinformation in Senate hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday confronted head-on a social media disinformation campaign against him, telling a Senate committee he played no part in a deadly encounter between agents and members of a cult in Waco, Texas, in 1993. David Chipman https://www.reuters.com/article/politicsNews/idUSKCN2D6285, a gun control advocate with more than two decades of law enforcement experience at ATF, early in the hearing addressed doctored images circulating on social media that are falsely described as showing him in the rubble of a compound where 76 Branch Davidians and 4 federal agents died in a botched raid. "That is not me," Chipman said in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, adding that the photo circulated online was taken at Waco, but that it does not depict an ATF agent.

  • ‘Ridonkulous’ mansion on private island lists for $15M in Minnesota. Look inside

    “I’m embarrassed to admit that this appeals to my inner displaced billionaire.”

  • Iran approves 7 for presidential vote, bars Rouhani allies

    Iran named the hard-line cleric running its judiciary and six others Tuesday as approved candidates in its June 18 presidential election, barring prominent candidates allied to its current president amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. The announcement carried by state television puts judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who is linked to mass executions in 1988, in the dominant position for the upcoming vote.

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average turns 125

    As S&P Dow Jones Indices, who runs the Dow, explains it, the index was created by Charles Dow, who co-founded the Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal. The Dow’s price-weighting means the value of the stock gauge is determined by the price changes of its components, rather than percentage changes. The overall value of the index is computed by adding the price of the components and dividing by the so-called Dow divisor.

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • 1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

    Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Royal Caribbean is first cruise line to receive CDC approval for a test sailing in US waters

    Royal Caribbean International is the first cruise line to receive approval for one of its ships to do a test sailing in U.S. waters.

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Spencer Knight steadied the Panthers early in Game 5. And then the floodgates opened

    The Florida Panthers needed every bit of Spencer Knight’s marvelous playoff debut Monday simply to stay in the series.

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • The father of captured dissident Roman Protasevich said he looked forced and beaten up in his video confession from Belarus

    Belarusian authorities on Sunday diverted a Ryanair plane and arrested Roman Protasevich, an outspoken critic of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.