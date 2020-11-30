Change in number of shares and votes in AAK AB (publ.)

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term incentive program for employees ("Warrants Program series 2017/2022:2") implemented at the annual general meeting on May 17, 2017 has resulted in the number of shares and votes in the company having increased during November 2020 by 1,023,000 shares and votes, through conversion of subscription warrants into new shares in the company.

As of November 30, 2020, there are in total 255,413,934 shares and votes in the company.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Nilsson
CFO
Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21
E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 4:30 p.m. CET on November 30, 2020.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,800 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

