You should change this one setting on your iPhone if you want to save data (AAPL)

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider





If you want to preserve your iPhone's data, try turning off Wi-Fi Assist.

This feature automatically switches your phone from Wi-Fi to data if your Wi-Fi connection is slow.

Here's how to do it.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Since you probably use your phone for everything from watching Netflix to browsing Facebook and getting directions from point A to point B, it can be easy to breeze through your data plan unknowingly.

But there are a few steps you can take to better manage your data usage. One such trick is by turning of Wi-Fi Assist, a feature that automatically switches your iPhone to a cellular connection if you're on a sluggish Wi-Fi network. Apple added this feature to the iPhone when it launched iOS 9 in back in 2015 to make it easier to keep using the web and apps when Wi-Fi is slow.

Read more: The Apple Card just launched this week — here's how it stacks up against other similar credit cards

However, if you're really trying to cut back on data usage, you might not want your iPhone to automatically switch to cellular service without your knowledge.

Wi-Fi Assist is on by default. Here's how to turn it off.

Open the "Settings" menu on your iPhone.

Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco





Tap the "Cellular" option.

Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco





Scroll down to Wi-Fi Assist and toggle the switch.

Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

This setting is located all the way near the bottom of the screen underneath the list that shows how much data all of your apps are using.





