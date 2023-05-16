Change of plea expected in 2021 murder case

May 16—A Quinlan man, indicted on a charge of murder in connection with a December 2021 shooting death in far south Hunt County. has changed his mind about pleading not guilty.

Trial was scheduled to begin Monday in the 196th District Court for Martin Pardon-Martinez, who remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.

Parson-Martinez was indicted on the charge in February 2022.

He had pleaded not guilty.

However, as jury selection was set to begin, Judge Andrew Bench instead scheduled a new hearing for May 26, at which time Pardon-Martinez is expected to enter a new plea.

A report from the Hunt County Sheriff's office indicated deputies responded to the disturbance with weapons at around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 5, 2021 in the 8900 block of Private Road 2402 southwest of Quinlan.

When deputies arrived on scene they found an adult male subject in the roadway and witnesses at the scene advised the victim had been shot.

The deputies were reported to have begun administering first aid to the victim until AMR and Union Valley Fire Department arrived to take over life saving measures.

Pardon-Martinez, 44, the suspect in the shooting, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies.

The victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.