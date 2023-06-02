Change of plea hearing for New Albany strip club owner continued

Jun. 1—NEW ALBANY — A change of plea hearing for a New Albany strip club owner accused of not paying taxes has been continued until later this summer.

Rustic Frog Owner Donald Scott was in the Floyd Superior No. 1 courtroom on Thursday afternoon before it was determined the hearing would be rescheduled.

Scott is facing multiple felony charges for corrupt business practices, money laundering, theft and failure to remit taxes following an investigation into his business conducted by Indiana State Police.

ISP said its Special Investigations Section began investigating Red Ink, Incorporated, a bar and adult entertainment company at 1720 Old River Road in New Albany last year.

Following the investigation, police arrested Scott and accused him of using corrupt business practices and not paying Indiana sales tax in the amount of $132,542 over a three-year period from 2020 through 2022.

Scott was arrested in March and incarcerated in the Floyd County Jail.

Court records show he bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest and that he paid his $30,000 cash-only bond.

A new change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Aug 3.