Change of plea hearing postponed for man accused of killing woman in her Park Layne house in 2021

A change of plea hearing has been postponed for a Clark County man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Park Layne home.

The hearing for Noel Coles Jr., 49, which was scheduled for Friday morning, was canceled due to a power outage at the courthouse, according to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll. It is unknown when it will be rescheduled.

>> Previous Coverage: Mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing woman in her Park Layne house in 2021

Coles is facing five charges, including murder and aggravated murder, for the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Street in Park Layne in August 2021.

Findings in an autopsy showed Jacqueline was shot six times, including four times in her torso area and in both her hands.

>> Previous Coverage: Murder trial begins, unveils new details in timeline of death of Park Layne woman in 2021

Noel was arrested in Indiana hours after Jacqueline was found dead. He was brought back to Clark County and charged with violating a protection order.

Court records showed Jacqueline filed a restraining order against Noel just days before her death, on Aug. 5. In a written statement, Jacqueline accused Noel of threatening to kill her “on multiple occasions” in the weeks before the shooting.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.







