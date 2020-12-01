Change of plea hearing for White Sox manager Tony La Russa's DUI case is scheduled for end of month

CHICAGO — A change of plea hearing for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s DUI case has been scheduled for Dec. 21, according to the Maricopa County (Ariz.) Justice Courts website.

La Russa was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona. The case was filed on Nov. 16, according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, after it was initially filed Oct. 27. He had reportedly pleaded not guilty and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Dec. 28. The pre-trail conference is listed as “vacated” on the Maricopa County Justice Courts website.

ESPN first reported the charges on Nov. 10, less than two weeks after the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring. A Sox spokesman said then that the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa.

The Sox released a statement on Nov. 12: “As Tony La Russa’s attorney said in his statement, Tony deserves all the assumptions and protections granted to everyone in a court of law, especially while this is a pending matter. Once his case reaches resolution in the courts, we will have more to say. The White Sox understand the seriousness of these charges.”

La Russa was named the team’s manager on Oct. 29, replacing Rick Renteria.

It’s the second known DUI arrest for La Russa, 76, who was arrested in March 2007 in Jupiter, Fla., after he was found asleep at the wheel with his vehicle running and in park at a stop sign. He pleaded guilty to that charge eight months later.

———

©2020 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.