‘Change of scenery’: Olympian Lindsey Vonn poses in a bikini ahead of F1 race in Miami

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read
Lindsey Vonn is enjoying some down time down south.

The retired Olympic skier is in Miami doing what our many visitors do: enjoying the ideal climes.

Vonn posted pics of her sports honed bod in two different bikinis, one yellow, the other beige. In one snap, captioned “Change of scenery,” her adorable and super affectionate German Shepherd Jade is snuggling with her.

In the caption, the 37 year old told her 2.1 million followers she’ll be checking out the big Formula 1 Grand Prix race and (probably) surrounding festivities.

Odds are the gentleman accompanying the athlete will be boyfriend Diego Osorio, founder of Lobos 1707 Tequila (Lebron James is a partner). There are two sleek bottles of the brand behind her, so we’re thinking that’s the smart marketing right there.

The Minnesota native follows car racing and said in a 2020 interview (conducted in a car) that she actually considered getting into the sport, but found it too restrictive.

“It gets your adrenaline going a little bit,” Vonn said of F1 racing. “Personally, I’d love to do that.”

Explains the bio on her social media: “Living life in the fast lane. I don’t do slow.”

