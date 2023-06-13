They change but stay the same – Putin on goals of war against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has made a controversial statement concerning the objectives of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: he believes that they change and stay the same at the same time.

Source: Putin at the meeting with the so-called war correspondents, as reported by the Russia media outlets

Quote: "They [the goals of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.] are changing in correspondence with the current situation but in general, of course, we will not change anything."

Details: Putin added that Russia’s goals in Ukraine are of "fundamental nature" for him.

Moreover, Putin added that the demilitarisation of Ukraine is still a "practical issue".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!