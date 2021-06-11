Change of venue denied for Lompoc man charged in 2017 killing near Waller Park

Jun. 11—A judge on Monday denied a change of venue for a Lompoc man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend near Waller Park on Easter Sunday 2017.

Jorge Tovar Fernandez, 30, appeared in a Santa Maria courtroom before Judge Patricia Kelly, who denied the motion, according to Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson. The proceedings will continue to be held in Santa Maria, she added.

Fernandez is accused of killing 28-year-old Elyse Erwin, who was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the back of her head in the parking lot of an Orcutt apartment complex on April 16, 2017.

He was charged on April 21, 2017, with counts of first-degree murder and five enhancements that include using a firearm while lying in wait, causing great bodily injury in the commission of a felony and using a firearm to commit a felony. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on June 21, 2017.

Fernandez asked for a change of court venue because of the possibility he won't receive a fair trial in northern Santa Barbara County due to "inflammatory" news coverage, according a motion filed on Feb. 10.

"Potential jurors naturally construct stories to make sense of events," according to Jeremy Lessem, Fernandez's attorney. "The news coverage shapes the story. And once that story, or set of beliefs, is formed, it becomes very difficult to change."

In an opposition filed April 12, Nudson said Fernandez had failed to meet the burden for a change of venue.

"Although extensive and sometimes editorial, the bulk of this coverage dated from the time the crime was committed, some two years before the hearing on the motion for change of venue, and all articles [are] dated from at least 10 months prior to the motion," according to Nudson. "Such a lapse of time weighs against a change of venue."

Fernandez will appear for a trial readiness conference at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Superior Court in Santa Maria.