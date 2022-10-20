Change of venue motion filed in Clark County jail case

Oct. 19—JEFFERSONVILLE — A change of venue motion has been filed by the attorney representing a former Clark County corrections officer accused of selling a jail access key to a male inmate.

Gasper Stare, a defense attorney from Indianapolis, made his case for the change of venue before Judge Susan Orth on Wednesday in Clark Circuit Court No. 1.

Stare represents David J. Lowe, who is facing a felony escape charge after being arrested in October 2021.

Lowe is accused by his former employer, the Clark County Sheriff's Department, of selling the key to an inmate, Jordan Parker Sykes. Months after Lowe's arrest, a federal lawsuit was filed alleging male inmates used the key to access the female pods of the Clark County jail where some women were sexually assaulted and raped. A second federal lawsuit was filed alleging similar crimes were committed, with a total of 28 women coming forward as plaintiffs between the cases.

But sheriff's department officials have said they've found no evidence that any female inmates were assaulted, and the Clark County Prosecutor's Office hasn't brought any criminal charges related to attacks on inmates.

Lowe was initially scheduled for a November trial, but that's been pushed back to at least February 2023. Sykes is also scheduled for a trial next February on a felony theft charge related to the case.

Orth took the change of venue request under advisement Wednesday after hearing arguments from the defense and prosecution. No date has been set for when a decision on the motion will be announced.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel has launched a website, Clarkfacts.com, in which he has disputed the claims in the two civil lawsuits while blaming Lowe "for a betrayal of his oath" by allegedly accepting a $1,000 bribe from Skyes for the key.

Lowe was arrested by sheriff's deputies soon after the alleged incident occurred.

Stare said Wednesday afternoon that Noel's use of the website to "openly and loudly" accuse Lowe of a crime and discuss evidence in the case is "highly inappropriate."

The website and Noel's comments are among the reasons why a change of venue has been requested, Stare said.

"This is the same sheriff that is in charge of securing the courtroom, that maintains security in the courthouse, and the sheriff's department and the court quite frankly work together on a day-to-day basis," Stare said.

Lowe is among the defendants in the two federal civil lawsuits. A show cause order was issued in both cases Oct. 7 stating that Lowe failed to appear at initial pretrial conferences before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra McVicker Lynch.

The judge issued an order asking Lowe to explain why he didn't appear by Oct. 5, but the court hadn't received a response as of Oct. 7.

The show cause order requires Lowe to explain why he shouldn't be sanctioned for not complying with court orders. The judge set an Oct. 28 deadline for a response.

On Aug. 23, the News and Tribune filed open records requests seeking to obtain video footage and other documents from the time of the alleged incident. A sheriff's department official and an attorney representing the sheriff's office informed the News and Tribune that it could take several days to process the request and review the footage for potential redactions. On Oct. 4, the attorney said a response should be expected within 45 days, though she added it could take more time depending on the amount of redaction required.