Change of venue ordered in James Staley murder trial

James Irven Staley III listens during his change of venue hearing Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in 89th District Court.

A judge has ordered a change of venue for the murder trial of a man accused of killing 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, court documents show.

Senior District Judge Everett Young cited safety concerns, threats made by Wilder's father, Bubba McDaniel, and pretrial publicity in his nine-page explanation of why he will order the trial of James Irven Staley III moved to Tarrant County, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Young found that Staley could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Wichita County, court records show.

"In addition to pervasive and prejudicial publicity there is a very real and substantial danger of violence and intimidation to the trial participants especially by Robert (Bubba) McDaniel which the Court is simply not able to ignore," the judge wrote in his decision.

A search of Wichita County's online system for court records showed no trial date had been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities allege Wilder was smothered with a pillow while staying at Staley's home on Oct. 11, 2018.

Jason Wilder McDaniel

