Change of venue request denied in Clark Co. vehicular homicide case

Dec. 16—NEILLSVILLE — The trial for a Neillsville man accused of striking two Clark County Highway Department workers with a vehicle in August 2021, killing one, will not be moved to a different county.

Cory D. Neumueller, 30, is charged in Clark County Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, hit and run-involving death, hit and run-involving great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty in November 2021.

Defense attorney Harry Hertel made the request for a change of venue in August, citing pre-trial publicity. However, Judge Daniel Diehn ruled this month that the trial will be held in Clark County, and it is set to begin April 12 and could last two weeks. A final pre-trial hearing is set for March 13. Hertel has not returned calls for comment.

Diehn was assigned to the case because the injured or deceased workers were employed by Clark County.

Neumueller previously posted a $25,000 cash bond and remains free at this time. As terms of his release, he cannot consume illegal drugs or alcohol. He also must remain at home except when he leaves for work or to meet with his attorney or doctor or attend alcohol treatment programs; he is allowed one trip a week to a grocery store. He cannot have any contact with the victims, their families, or residences and he must submit to random drug tests.

According to the police report, the two Clark County workers were removing a fallen tree across Highway G in the town of Hendren at 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2021, when they were struck by Neumueller's car.

Russell J. Opelt, 57, was killed, while David J. Murphy, 60, was treated at an area hospital for a broken leg. Both workers were wearing orange safety vests.

Murphy called 911 after the crash, describing what happened, but he wasn't sure where Opelt was or if he also had been hit. Murphy's leg was visibly broken, with the femur protruding from his left leg. The officers tied a tourniquet around the damaged leg.

Story continues

The officers found Opelt, who had suffered a significant head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neumueller had remained at the scene and identified himself to authorities as the driver who crashed into the workers, the police report states. Neumueller told police he had consumed four or five beers at a bar over a several-hour period. Neumueller took a preliminary breath test, which showed a 0.114 blood-alcohol level, which is above the 0.08 legal limit. He was then taken to a hospital in Neillsville for a blood draw.

However, prior to officers arriving at the scene, Neumueller went to a nearby residence and told the homeowners he had crashed his truck into the ditch. A homeowner provided "a total of seven glasses of water and Cory drank them as fast as (he) could give them to him. (He) also gave Cory a Gatorade from his refrigerator," the criminal complaint stated.

Hertel has told the court that his client is not a flight risk. Hertel noted that Neumueller has significant ties to the community, has lived in the area his entire life, is gainfully employed and his only prior criminal offense was for disorderly conduct in 2012.