What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — April 2

BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

Bitcoin Update

The daily chart shows that BTC has been increasing since March 25. Yesterday, it briefly broke $60,000 before retracing slightly.

However, BTC has yet to reach a close above the $59,500 resistance area. It has not done so since it reached an all-time high on March 13.

Nevertheless, technical indicators are bullish. This is evidenced by the bullish reversal signal in the MACD and bullish cross in the Stochastic oscillator.

Therefore, the trend is likely bullish and BTC is expected to reach a new all-time high price.

Altcoin Movers

The crypto top-10 by market cap remains unchanged this morning. Filecoin (FIL) has retained its #10 rank but is down 6% while the rest of the market enjoys some relief. Chainlink (LINK) is now less than $200 million from overtaking FIL and returning back to the top-10.

Helium (HNT) has been the biggest altcoin mover in the top-100. At the time of press, HNT was up by nearly 30% trading for $14.11. HNT has been on fire, gaining 75% in the past week alone.

AscendEX (BTMX) is today’s biggest loser so far. It’s lost 13% in value in the past 24 hours and is down by more than 22% this week.

In Other News

Coinbase has officially declared that it will go public via a direct listing. The exchange made the announcement via a blog post published on April 2. The listing will take place on NASDAQ under the ticker “COIN” on April 14.

A DeFi report from The Defiant revealed that deposits in Ethereum-based DeFi protocols more than doubled from $16.6 billion at the start of the year to $37.7 billion. This trounces the fourth quarter of 2020 by 90%.