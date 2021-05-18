What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — May 18

Kyle Baird
·2 min read

BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

Bitcoin update

BTC has been moving downwards at an accelerated pace since May 10. The decrease has taken the price all the way down to a local low of $42,000 on May 17.

The low was made right at the support line of a descending channel that has been in place since the April 14 all-time high. Parallel channels are often corrective movements, so an eventual breakout is likely.

The MACD, RSI, and Stochastic oscillator are all decreasing. However, all three have generated bullish divergences, a strong sign that the price is likely to head higher.

BTC Descending Channel
BTC Chart By TradingView

Altcoin movers

The total cryptocurrency market cap briefly fell below $2 trillion for the first time since the end of April. In the past few hours it’s bounced back to $2.11 trillion but the prospects for recovery are still ambiguous.

Litecoin is recovering quicker than most cryptocurrencies in the top-10 and is just over $500 million from reclaiming the #10 position from Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Polygon (MATIC) is today’s biggest gainer so far. The token #17-ranked token is up by more than 33% on the day and 150% in the past week.

iFinex’s UNUS SED LEO token is the day’s biggest loser. It’s the only asset in the top-100 down by double-digit percentages this morning, losing nearly 18%. It’s dropped back to the #49 position and is trading for $3.17.

In other crypto news

  • Reports are emerging that FinNexus is the latest victim of a decentralized finance (DeFi) exploit, losing $7.6 million in tokens.

  • Fitch Ratings asserts that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could disrupt financial systems as a result of disintermediation and cybersecurity threats.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Sharply but Maintains Long Term Support

    Bitcoin (BTC) decreased considerably last week. The losses continued on the morning of May 17, culminating in BTC reaching its lowest price since February.

  • Amazon’s MGM Deal Would Add to Frenzy for Streaming Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s potential acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer would take one of the last major, independent movie studios off the market, capping a rush of streaming deals that are set to make 2021 a record year for media takeovers.Amazon is in talks to buy MGM, the storied Hollywood company behind the James Bond series, the Information and Variety said in separate reports late Monday. Amazon is weeks into negotiations to buy the studio for about $9 billion, according to Variety.Reports about the discussions came on the day that AT&T Inc. announced its plan to create a new entertainment company by merging assets with Discovery Inc. in an entity that will be valued at about $130 billion including debt. The success of streaming giant Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co., which launched its own video-on-demand service after buying $71 billion in assets from 21st Century Fox Inc. in 2018, is drawing new competitors into the market.MGM and Amazon declined to comment on reports about deal talks.The acquisitions are setting 2021 up to be a record for media deals, according to data collected by Bloomberg. More than $80 billion in takeovers have been announced so far this year, putting it on track to be the busiest period for the industry since at least 2000, when AOL and Time Warner Inc. announced plans to combine, the data show.MGM has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale. The company made a fresh push last year, when the Wall Street Journal reported it hired advisers to solicit offers. In seeking a deal, MGM aims to capitalize on the proliferation of streaming services, which has increased demand for large backlogs of content.It’s also discussed other scenarios with tech giants. MGM, whose library includes the “Rocky” films and “Silence of the Lambs,” held talks with Apple Inc. and Netflix about taking its new James Bond film directly to streaming. But the company said last year that it’s committed to a theatrical release for the film, which is currently slated for Oct. 8 in the U.S.Amazon, meanwhile, is reshuffling its entertainment operations with the return of long-time executive Jeff Blackburn. He briefly left the e-commerce company to join Silicon Valley venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners. But now he’s taking command of Amazon’s entire entertainment division, including the Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Studios and the video-game-streaming site Twitch.Talking to ChairmanAmazon’s bid for MGM is being handled by video executive Mike Hopkins, according to Variety. He’s dealing directly with MGM Chairman Kevin Ulrich, the publication said.MGM traces its roots back to the 1920s merger of Marcus Loew’s Metro films with a film company run by Hollywood legend Louis B. Mayer. While making great pictures like “Dr. Zhivago” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” MGM drifted in and out of financial distress in the second half of the 20th century. Over the decades it was owned by Time Inc., CNN founder Ted Turner and more than once by the late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian.Now, it’s one of the last large movie studios that’s maintained its independence from larger media groups. Time Warner Inc. is now part of AT&T, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, Paramount is owned by ViacomCBS Inc. and Universal Pictures is controlled by Comcast Corp.There’s been speculation before about Amazon acquiring entertainment companies. It was previously seen as a possible buyer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the movie chain, with some investors confusing it with AMC Networks Inc., the owner of cable channels.Investors suffered a similar sort of confusion on Monday, with the Information report boosting shares of MGM Resorts International, a casino company that isn’t part of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. MGM Resorts stock jumped as much as 5.8% in late trading before quickly retreating.(Updates with Variety report starting in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mid-Caps Prepare for Explosive Movements After BTC Correction

    Stellar (XLM) is moving upwards, attempting to break out from an ascending parallel channel.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Begins Strong Bounce at Channel Support

    Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be trading inside a descending parallel channel. Yesterday, it bounced at the support line of this channel and has been increasing since.

  • Crypto craze: Why retail investors shouldn't put all their eggs in one basket

    Michael Darda, MKM Partners Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the outlook for economic recovery and the state of cryptocurrency amid the pandemic.

  • Musk continues disruption in crypto

    After sinking 10% during the weekend, Bitcoin was able to rally past $45,000 gaining stability due to Elon Musk's comments specifying his stance on Telsa's Bitcoin holdings. Myles Udland, Julie Hyman, and Brian Sozzi break down Elon Musk's position

