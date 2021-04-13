What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — April 13

Kyle Baird
·2 min read

BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

Bitcoin update

On April 10, bitcoin made an attempt at reaching a new all-time high but was stopped by the $61,600 resistance area. This created a long upper wick.

It made a similar attempt on April 12 but was stopped once again.

Today, BTC appears to be gearing up for yet another breakout attempt.

The MACD has given a bullish reversal signal and the RSI and Stochastic oscillator are both increasing.

Therefore, the price is expected to be successful in breaking out above this area and reach a new all-time high price.

BTC Resistance
BTC Resistance

BTC Chart By TradingView

Altcoin movers

The crypto top-10 are mostly all in the green this morning except for Binance Coin (BNB) which is correcting after a massive gain yesterday. At the time of press, BNB is down just over 6% on the day.

XRP is the top gainer today, adding nearly 17% on the day in a move to a more than three-year high of $1.58. XRP is now only $13 billion from reclaiming the #3 rank back from BNB.

Yesterday’s biggest altcoin gainer Voyager Token (VGX) has turned into today’s biggest loser. It’s down 14% on the day to trade at $4.77, dropping it back to the #93 rank.

In other crypto news

  • The COPA non-profit organization has filed a lawsuit against Craig Wright. The suit calls for an injunction and a declaration that he does not have copyright ownership of the Bitcoin whitepaper.

  • The highly anticipated THORChain launch has sent its native token, RUNE, surging to an all-time high of $12.66 on the morning of April 13.

  • Yield farming aggregator Mound has raised $1.6 million from a strategic investment round led by Binance Labs to power PancakeBunny.

