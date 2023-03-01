What has changed? Pro-Brexit Conservatives question UK PM Sunak's deal

Elizabeth Piper and Alistair Smout
·4 min read

*

Pro-Brexit lawmakers question new deal

*

Concerns the deal is little more than a handbook

*

ERG will wait for lawyers before offering verdict

By Elizabeth Piper and Alistair Smout

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - A small group of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers are swimming against the tide of almost universal approval for a new deal between Britain and the EU on trade rules for Northern Ireland, questioning whether it fundamentally changes anything.

After more than three years of wrangling over the so-called Northern Ireland protocol that sets the post-Brexit trade rules for the British province, most politicians are relieved that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has offered a way to solve the row.

But for a handful of Brexit supporters, there is scepticism that the amended version of the protocol, unveiled by Sunak as the Windsor Framework, does little more than tweak an earlier deal they had wanted rewritten to ensure Northern Ireland follows laws made in London, rather than in Brussels.

Sunak is gambling that the changes he negotiated with the European Union will secure the widespread support he needs to help him reset relations with the bloc, and the United States, and cement his authority over his party.

Members of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG) say they will wait for their lawyers to go through the fine print before offering a verdict. But some said, after an ERG meeting on Tuesday, they felt the new deal was being "oversold".

"The protocol is virtually untouched. It amounts to a handbook on how the protocol should be applied," said a lawmaker present at Tuesday's meeting.

"Not to say it's not an improvement in practical terms, it's just that the substance is little changed," the lawmaker said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity. "There is a lot of concern that doesn't reflect the euphoria of Monday."

Three members of the ERG said they were concerned by several elements of the deal, including the so-called Stormont brake to give Northern Ireland more say over accepting EU laws, as well as state aid rules and the role of the bloc's main court.

DIFFERENT PRESENTATIONS

Sunak, who announced the new deal alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the town of Windsor on Monday, says he has rewritten the protocol, easing trade restrictions between Britain and Northern Ireland, handing sovereignty back to the province and protecting its place in the United Kingdom.

But critics say the two sides are offering contradictory presentations of the deal - London says the Windsor Framework replaces the Northern Ireland protocol, Brussels says the "new arrangements" fall within the framework of the protocol.

Sunak has said he will listen to concerns and answer any questions about the deal, but his foreign minister, James Cleverly, said the government does not want to make any further changes to the "finely balanced document".

Other Conservatives have praised the new deal, saying at a separate meeting on Tuesday that the framework seemed to be "universally backed".

This strength of feeling could convince Sunak he can ignore members of the ERG, who once had the power to unseat prime ministers but have seen their support dwindle since Britain left the EU in 2020.

Several ERG members are now in Sunak's team of top ministers and two former chairs of the group - Chris Heaton-Harris and Steve Baker - are ministers in the Northern Ireland Office who all back the deal.

"My sense is everybody realises this is as good as we're going to get," Baker told reporters on Tuesday. "This is what is available ... it really wouldn't be sensible to drop it."

The ERG has said it will follow the lead of Northern Ireland's biggest unionist party, the Democratic Unionist Party, which felt sacrificed by the Conservative group when their protests at the protocol were overridden in late 2019.

The group then fell in line with former prime minister Boris Johnson, who agreed a deal which essentially drew a border down the Irish Sea, a move the DUP felt undermined Northern Ireland's position in the United Kingdom.

It is something, some members of the ERG say, they do not want to repeat. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: China manufacturing PMI, Aussie GDP top data deluge

    To recap, the S&P 500 closed February down 2.6% and the Nasdaq lost 1%, but that wasn't bad - the MSCI World Index fell 3% and MSCI Asia ex-Japan lost 7%, erasing almost all of January's gains. Traders in Asia will be hoping for some encouraging signs in the economic data to get markets off to a positive start for the month. How is China's economic reopening from zero-COVID policies progressing?

  • Mega Projects, Tourism to Propel Thailand’s Growth, Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A slew of billion-dollar infrastructure projects and an upswing in tourism will fuel Thailand’s expansion this year, shielding the economy from weaker exports and any possible delay in the budget approval due to elections, according to Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kon

  • Finland's Parliament gives final approval for NATO bid

    Finland’s Parliament on Wednesday gave final approval for the Nordic country’s historic bid to join NATO, with lawmakers signing off on membership along with the required legislation. The 200-seat Eduskunta legislature passed the measure in a 184-7 vote to allow for Finland’s accession to NATO, clearing the last required national hurdle for joining the 30-member Western alliance. The vote was initiated by Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s center-left government, which wanted to proceed with the vote before Finland’s April 2 general election even though two NATO members — Turkey and Hungary — haven't yet ratified the membership bids by Finland and neighboring Sweden.

  • Pro-Dex's (NASDAQ:PDEX) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Pete Nance, UNC basketball break out of shooting slump thanks to ... lemon cookies?

    Nance put an end to a shooting slump by going 4-for-4 from 3 and scoring 22 points in the Tar Heels’ win over Virginia. He followed that by going 3-for-6 from 3 in Monday’s win over Florida State.

  • Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu strikes unified tone

    After a hotly contested election, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday was proclaimed the winner of Nigeria's presidential election, clinching the most votes in the West African nation's closest race in recent memory. Tinubu, 70, struck a unified tone while speaking to the nation for the first time after his victory in Saturday's election. “Together, we shall build a brighter and more productive society for today, tomorrow and for years to come,” he said from a packed party headquarters in the capital, Abuja.

  • Theater chain AMC falls 8% on worries of slower box-office recovery

    "This is AMC's fourteenth consecutive quarterly loss and the market is punishing the shares for that fact," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said. While more people are returning to the theaters, Hollywood has been releasing fewer movies "of late", AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said at a post-earnings call on Tuesday. In the United States and Canada, box office collection was above $11 billion in 2019, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers have fallen drastically, with 2022 box office numbers coming in at $7.4 billion, the company said.

  • China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

    The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict. The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The proposal does not say what would happen to the regions Russia has occupied since the invasion or give details on how the peace process should proceed, and has failed to gain much support.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

    The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • Matt Gaetz Shut Down By Pentagon Official For Pushing Chinese Propaganda At Hearing

    The Florida Republican introduced the ultranationalist Global Times tabloid during a House hearing where he argued for the U.S. to stop aiding Ukraine.

  • China's CCP Issues Warning to Elon Musk After a Recent Tweet

    The scientific discussion about the origin of the coronovirus pandemic continues, and Musk is cautioned about commenting on it by a powerful source in a key market.

  • Santos Proposes SALT Increase as New Yorkers Seek His Ouster

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative George Santos may not be well liked by his colleagues or constituents, but his first bill in Congress deals with something wildly popular in his district on New York’s Long Island — the state and local tax deduction. Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection

  • Kremlin reacts to Ukrainian official's words about drones in Russia

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, has stated that the Kremlin does not believe the words of Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, who said that Ukraine did not attack Russia with drones.

  • DeSantis' new memoir skips juicy details about his life that could emerge in a presidential bid. Here's what he left out.

    DeSantis published his first memoir, which keeps many details about his life and work private. Insider read the book and identified missing pieces.

  • Putin issues alert after drone strikes 60 miles from Moscow; Russian death toll surpasses all wars since WWII: Ukraine updates

    A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Votes Against Mourning Victims Of Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

    The extremist joined Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie as the only two House lawmakers who wouldn't praise humanitarian efforts amid the disaster.

  • Matt Gaetz Called Out for Citing Chinese Propaganda in Hearing

    It's not the first time the Florida congressman has tripped over himself while trying to own the libs in Congress this year

  • UAV reportedly crashes near Gazprom facility outside Moscow

    An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly crashed near a facility belonging to giant Russian gas company Gazprom outside Moscow early on Feb. 28, according to the Baza Telegram messenger.