Changes coming to Meck jail, including fewer inmates, after NC report, sheriff says

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working to reduce its jail population after a state inspection found “significant safety concerns around staffing shortages,” and about 81 workers and more than one-fourth of inmates infected with COVID-19.

The Dec. 21 inspection by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services found that conditions at the uptown detention center did not meet “some of the minimum standards” for confinement facilities in the state, jeopardizing “the safe custody, safety, health and welfare” of inmates and employees.

The staffing shortages will continue and possibly increase because of the number of inmates housed at the jail, the preliminary report said. The jail had 1,407 inmates as of Dec. 21, according to the report.

To help with the shortages, NCDHHS said the jail should immediately de-populate the uptown jail to a level that can be managed by its available staff.

In a statement that included the state’s findings, the Sheriff’s Office said it is working to address the issues raised by the report:

▪ Inmates who have been sentenced could be transferred to N.C. Department of Public Safety facilities;

▪ Working with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mecklenburg district attorney, chief District Court judge and the Public Defender’s Office to identify inmates who may be eligible for release;

▪ Requests have also been made to the N.C. Sheriff’s Association to see if other counties may be able to house inmates from Mecklenburg.

To address staffing shortages, the Sheriff’s Office last month said it would relocate 23 juvenile detainees at its north Charlotte facility to other counties. Jail staff would then be reassigned to uptown, the Observer previously reported.

Mandatory overtime and reallocation of staff from other divisions also have been implemented, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We have been very transparent about the shortages facing the agency and we are exhausting all options to ensure the safety and security of MCDCC,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the release. “These are unprecedented times.”

The state inspection also found the jail could not safely evacuate inmates from the facility in the event of an emergency.

An increase in the number of incidents leading to staff and inmate injuries was another key finding, according to the report. Delays in response time to control the incidents have occurred, and in one case, medical attention to an injured staff member was delayed, the report said.

“Our staff has worked through the COVID-19 Pandemic since the beginning of 2020,” McFadden said in the release. “They are fatigued, coping with loss due to the virus or battling the virus themselves while still fulfilling their duties at MCSO. We must take all of these factors into account, but we will not cease in our efforts to adequately operate our detention facility.”