Changes coming to the News-Star comic pages on Jan. 29

Few art forms encapsulate the hearts of individuals more than comic strips. At the News-Star, we understand the nostalgia and whimsy invoked by the comics section of your local newspaper.

On Jan. 29, we will standardize our comics experience across our papers, to provide our readers with a refreshed, offering that incorporates beloved, timeless favorites.

What does that mean for readers?

On weekdays you'll enjoy the fun and adventures of Marmaduke and Ziggy. Sundays you can enjoy Crankshaft, Luann, Baldo, Frank & Ernest and Born Loser.

All print comics in the newspaper will also appear in the eNewspaper at www.thenewsstar.com, and readers can check out thenewsstar.com/comics to view additional comics. Our online comics remain the same.

We know that comics are some reader's favorite section, and we understand that not everyone will be happy with the changes. However, this refresh allows readers to find their favorite comics without having to guess what day they are running.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to celebrating this timeless American art form.

Misty Castile is the state editor for Louisiana, where she edits the News-Star. Reach her at mcastile@gannett.com.

