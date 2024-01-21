Changes coming to the Northwest Florida Daily News comics lineup

The newspaper comics are always good for a smile. For some readers, comics are the best part of the paper. And many people look forward to checking out their favorites each day.

We take the comics seriously, and we don't make changes lightly. But I'm writing today to let you know that some changes are coming, starting Jan. 29. We have conducted surveys and evaluated audience response, and now we are ready to refresh our comics across the publications in the USA TODAY Network.

It's not unusual for newspapers to change their lineups. We regularly review the content we provide, and the comics are no exception. Comics evolve to reflect the culture and tastes of the times.

For the Daily News' daily comics page, we are adding Family Circus, Dennis the Menace, Baby Blues, Jump Start, Ziggy, Marmaduke and Non Sequitur. We are discontinuing Born Loser, Carpe Diem, Frank & Ernest, Herman, Pluggers and Shrimp & Grits.

For the Daily News' Sunday comics pages, we are adding Foxtrot, Ziggy, Non Sequitur, Luann and Baldo. We are discontinuing B.C., Caption It, Herman, Shrimp & Grits, Snuffy Smith, Slyock Fox and Uncle Art's Funland.

One important point to note: While all print comics in the newspaper will also appear in the eNewspaper, you also can view additional comics at nwfdailynews.com/comics. Some of your favorites might be there.

Also, please note that these changes won't have an effect on your subscription rate.

I appreciate your business and your loyalty to the Daily News. We remain dedicated to providing vital local news and information — with some fun stuff, like the comics, added in to brighten the day. Thank you for reading this note, and thank you for reading the Daily News.

Jim Ross is editor of the Northwest Florida Daily News. Reach him at jross@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Northwest Florida Daily News is refreshing its comics lineup