Changes coming to outdoor warning sirens in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Hillsdale County’s Office of Emergency Management is making changes to traditional tornado watch and warning sirens.

Beginning March 4, a date planned to mark the beginning of the 2024 testing schedule, the outdoor warning sirens will include a solid steady siren that will sound for one minute (during an actual emergency event the warning siren will blast for three to five minutes).

Emergency Management has eliminated the “watch” siren to minimize confusion as to which siren signal means what, according to Emergency Manager Thomas Whitaker. This move will align Hillsdale County with neighboring counties and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Outdoor Warning System recommendations.

Power crews with Hillsdale and Coldwater's Boards of Public Utilities work to replace a power pole on Lake Wilson Road near Bankers Road after a tornado wreaked havoc Sept. 7, 2021.

Tests will be conducted on the first Monday of each month between 6-6:30 p.m. except for March 4 and Sept. 9 which will be conducted at 10 a.m. to allow for the schools to participate in tornado drills if they so choose, Whitaker added.

The final test of the year will be on Oct. 7.

The tests are conducted to ensure proper function of the sirens in the event of a tornado or other threat to the public.

When a warning siren is activated, citizens should seek shelter indoors and turn on a radio or television and listen for essential emergency information.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency weather notifications via Smart911 or another weather app. Emergency Management also recommends residents acquire a NOAA weather radio.

The last tornado confirmed in Hillsdale County wreaked havoc Sept. 7, 2021, as the EF-1 system swept across 5.5 miles of Cambria Township. The tornado touched down west of the intersection of S. Bunn Road and Bankers Road moving east before dissipating near the country club on Baw Beese Lake.

An additional weather warning siren has since been erected in the area to better warn residents in the future.

