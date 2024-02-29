Changes are coming to Sacramento’s Pancake Circus. What to know about the beloved restaurant

Faded gold and white stripes decorate the roof of beloved Sacramento restaurant Pancake Circus, resembling a circus tent.

The circus-themed diner at the corner of 21st Street and Broadway and has been part of the capital city’s cultural landscape for more than 60 years — thanks to its classic breakfast and lunch options and quirky clown-themed decorations.

The single-story diner sits at the edge of Curtis Park across from a gas station and a Mexican restaurant.

“Pancake Circus is a Sacramento food landmark,” Yelp user Randy H. of Sacramento wrote on the review site. “Recently a new owner and new manager took over the operations and the place now shines with great food, service, cleanliness and they make you feel welcome!”

The current owner of Pancake Circus, Adnan Anwar, said he decided to purchase the diner on Nov. 1, 2021, because it is an “icon” in Sacramento.

Although Anwar is slowly introducing new ideas to the restaurant, he said he wants to preserve its big-top essence.

Here’s a look at the restaurant’s past and how it’s changing.

A wooden clown cut-out stands near the front door of Pancake Circus in Sacramento earlier this month. .

What was Sacramento restaurant’s original name?

There’s been a restaurant at 2101 Broadway since 1961, according to the diner’s website, but it originally had a different name: Al & Bud’s Platter.

Al Nahas, Hollis “Bud” Sheely and their wives owned the diner, which specialized in “pancakes and charcoal-broiled steaks and hamburgers,” according to The Sacramento Bee’s archives.

The restaurant was originally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At the time, the Nahas also owned Myrle’s Trails, a Western-themed restaurant that served charbroiled steaks.

The restaurant, which was eventually renamed Trails, closed in 2014. The space at 2530 21st St. is now home to Shoki Ramen House.

Erica Bermudez, a Pancake Circus server, takes food to customers earlier this month.

Sometime around the late 1960s or early 1970s, the Sheelys took over the diner and changed its name to Pancake Parade, according to the Pancake Circus website.

The Sheelys sold Pancake Parade in the late 1970s or early 1980s, although it’s unclear who bought the restaurant.

At the time of the sale, the diner was again renamed. It’s been Pancake Circus ever since.

Through the years the diner became a popular spot among politicians and the Sacramento community to grab a quick bite.

U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer chats at the breakfast table with Sacramento residents Mark and Kim Nava, holding her five-month-old daughter Madeleine, during a surprise visit by Boxer at Pancake Circus in 2004. Boxer was campaigning for reelection throughout the Central Valley.

“It was a stop on the political circuit … you might go in and Joe Serna, when he was mayor, might be eating with [Congressman] Bob Matsui or someone of that level,” said Maryellen Burns, co-author (with brother Keith Burns) of the 2013 book Lost Restaurants of Sacramento, to CapRadio in 2020.

“I was in there recently and (artists) Greg Kondos and Wayne Thiebaud were eating there. It was a place for real inclusion and every strata of society can be found there.”

Where did all the clown decor come from?

The numerous clowns that adorn Pancake Circus have made it a hit with locals and visitors including Charles Phoenix, an American pop culture historian.

“I have been East, West, North and South, all over the United States, and I can tell you there is no place like it. No place,” Phoenix told the Sacramento News Review in 2020.

Clown dolls and paintings can be found at the front desk of the diner, along with a wooden cut-out of a clown holding a “please wait to be seated” sign. An assortment of clown-themed collectibles sit in a glass case.

Clown dolls sit in cases below the front desk of Pancake Circus in Sacramento earlier this month.

There’s more clown-themed decor scattered throughout the booths.

In the center of the dining area, a clown sculpture dangles from a cluster of colorful faux balloons attached to the ceiling. Circus animal cutouts, including a pink elephant, hang on the walls.

“Our customers donate (all the art),” Terri Mead, a longtime Pancake Circus general manager, told The Bee in 2014. “Not only do they create it, they find it in thrift stores and at garage sales. They’ll come in with (items) and say, ‘This was my mother’s’ or ‘This was in the attic.’”

Mike Ognisty, then the manager of Pancake Circus, stands with the cut-out clown that greeted customers at the restaurant in 1985.

“Many customers will anonymously leave figurines on the tables when they’ve finished eating.”

Anwar said that he kept most of the clown decor up after purchasing the restaurant.

“A lot of the regular customers keep telling me not to change anything,” Anwar said.

Diner is famous for its pancakes. What else does it serve?

Pancake Circus serves breakfast all day — and the restaurant’s fluffy pancakes continue to be a big draw.

In the early 2000s, Pancake Circus used an estimated 12 to 15 tons of pancake dry mix per year, according to The Bee’s archives.

“Pancakes are big here,” Anwar said.

Options include apple, banana, blueberry, strawberry and chocolate chip pancakes. You can also go traditional with buttermilk pancakes.

The Teriyaki Mushroom Burger at Pancake Circus.

Since taking over the restaurant, Anwar has added lemon meringue-flavored pancakes, Nutella crepes, cinnamon swirl French toast, and banana caramel French toast to the menu.

Other breakfast offerings include pork chops, corned beef hash and eggs Benedict.

For the lunch hour, Pancake Circus offers an assortment of sandwiches such as a California club, Philly cheese steak or French dip.

Hot plates are also available, with options including a roast beef sandwich, chicken tenders and country-fried steak.

“Love this place,” Yelp reviewer Janet K of downtown Sacramento wrote, saying that Pancake Circus has the “best pancakes in town and great service. I totally recommend (it)!”

Adnan Anwar, owner of Pancake Circus, stands next to the restaurant’s iconic wooden cut-out clown earlier this month.

What’s next for Pancake Circus?

Since taking over Pancake Circus, Anwar has installed quirky pancake wallpaper in the booth area and cleaned up the space by removing some of the clown decorations.

Anwar wants to create a photo backdrop area on the back wall of the diner.

After the spring, Anwar plans to implement a buy-one, get-one-free deal for seniors. He also wants to start a coupon program for members of the surrounding community.

When is circus-themed diner open?

Pancake Circus is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.

The diner has an active website that directs customers to place Doordash orders. The diner can also be reached by telephone at 916)-452-3322.

