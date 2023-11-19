Changes coming to USPS Shipping Services

(WHTM) – On Jan. 21, 2024, pricing changes will take effect for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Shipping Services, announced on Nov. 15.

According to the release, the following changes will be made:

USPS Ground Advantage prices would increase by 5.4%

Priority Mail service prices would increase by 5.7%

Priority Mail Express service prices would increase by 5.9%

Price adjustments for Special Services products such as Post Office Box rental fees and international mail services are also being sought by the USPS.

USPS Connect Local pricing will remain unchanged.

The current pricing for USPS Shipping Services is as follows:

Priority Mail Express – The item you ship should arrive within two business days Current price: From $28.75 Priority Mail – The item you ship should arrive within three business days Current price: Flat Rate Envelope: From $9.65 USPS Mailing Box: From $10.20 Your Own Box (Depending on weight and size): From $9.35 USPS Ground Advantage – The item you ship should arrive within two to five business days Current price: From 4.75



