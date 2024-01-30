Changes in local election cycle to begin next year

Jan. 30—A new state law signed into effect by Gov. Kathy Hochul in late December will shift some local elections to even-numbered years, putting federal and state contests on the same ballot with elections for town supervisors, town councils and county legislatures.

City-level offices are not affected by the law, according to Niagara County Election Commissioner Jennifer Sandonato. Nor is the existing schedule of elections for county sheriff, county district attorney, county clerk and county-level judges.

Elections in most towns and for the Niagara County legislature have taken place in odd-numbered years. Transitioning those races to even-numbered years is a five-year process that will begin in 2025, according to Sandonato.

— Public offices with two-year terms that were filled by election in 2023, such as Niagara County legislature seats, will go up for election to a one-year term of office in November 2025. In November 2026, candidates will begin running for two-year terms of office again.

— Public offices with four-year terms that were filled by election in 2023 — such as the Hartland and Cambria town supervisor's posts — will be transitioned to even-numbered election years by 2030. In 2027, candidates will compete for three-year terms of office that end in 2030. Then, in 2030, candidates will return to competing for four-year posts.

— Four-year offices filled by election in 2021 will be on the 2025 ballot with three-year terms, then, in 2028, four-year terms will be restored.

When she signed the bill, Hochul said alignment of local, state and federal elections would help boost overall voter turnout. Voting rights groups suggested the move would save money, prevent "voter fatigue" and increase turnout by communities of color.

Locally, reaction to the change is split along party lines.

Rich Andres, a North Tonawanda-based county legislator and chair of the Niagara County Republican Committee, said the law is an example of overreach by the state and a power-consolidating move by Democrats in Albany.

"They're stamping on the constitution of New York State. It's all in the quest for more and more power," Andres said. "They don't like the local election output, so they change the rules. It's a naked power grab."

State Assemblymember Mike Norris, R-Lockport, who voted against the legislation, has said the sheer number of contests that will be put in front of the voters — federal, state and local — will result in "local voices (being) suppressed."

Chris Borgatti, chair of the Niagara County Democratic Committee, disagrees with that assessment. He thinks the "local voices" will be heard by more people, those who typically have not voted in odd-year elections.

"If the concept is to get more people involved in local issues, I think that's a really good thing," he said.

State Assemblymember Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, also thinks the change will lead to increased interest in local elections. Every town and county legislative contest will be scrutinized by more than the few who've showed up to vote in odd-numbered years, and that's a good thing, she said.

"There is a significantly higher turnout of vote (in even-numbered years) and I believe democracy benefits when more people turn out," Wallace said.

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, doesn't buy the arguments in favor of the change. Because city-level elections are not affected, there will still be elections in odd-numbered years, he pointed out. He also isn't convinced that the change will lead to increased public participation in elections.

"People who turn out to vote, turn out because they care about those elections; people who vote during presidential years turn out because they care about those elections," he said.

Jacob Neiheisel, an associate professor in the political science department at the University at Buffalo, predicted the change will ultimately benefit the Democratic Party and its candidates.