'These changes are long overdue': Local officials break ground on $13M Youth Center renovation

Calhoun County Chief Judge Michael Jaconette, Assistant Administrator Brad Wilcox, Administrator/Controller Kelli Scott, Calhoun County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Steve Frisbie, CEO/President of E&L Construction Greg Kreuger, Senior Account Executive Eduardo Saplala from Veregy, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley and Calhoun County Youth Center Director Tori Benden pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Youth Center Friday, Aug. 11.

MARSHALL — Substantial upgrades to the Calhoun County Youth Center will begin this month as crews undertake a $13 million renovation that will nearly double the size of the facility.

Local officials broke ground on renovations at the 14555 18 1/2 Mile Road facility Friday morning. The project will expand the building's footprint from 15,117 to 29,941 square feet, allowing all youth activities to take place on the main level.

The upgrades will also allow the Youth Center to increase its capacity from 42 to 52 beds.

"These renovations will make it easier for us to do our jobs, by creating an environment where kids can feel calm, ensuring their safety and staff’s safety with security and communications improvements, and simply providing purposeful space for the various aspects of life here at the Youth Center," Youth Center Director Tori Benden said in a statement. "These changes are long overdue and we’re grateful that the Board of Commissioners and County Administration have helped to make this possible."

Calhoun County Youth Center Director Tori Benden speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony at the facility Friday, Aug. 11.

The Youth Center, formerly known as the Calhoun County Juvenile Home, provides short-term detention for kids ages 11 to 17 who are detained for misdemeanors, parole violations and felonies pending further court action.

Children are placed in the detention program by court order.

The Youth Center also offers a short-term behavioral treatment program. Empowered Youth Experience Success (EYES) aims to help youths with delinquent behavior analyze how they think and how their thinking affects their behavior and decision making.

The Youth Center will continue to operate during the improvements through thoughtfully phased construction. Ultimately, 72% of the existing building will be completely replaced.

Construction is tentatively slated to be complete in late 2024.

