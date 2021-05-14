Changes needed after Jamal Sutherland’s in-custody death, Charleston County sheriff says

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

A day after releasing video of Jamal Sutherland’s death in a Charleston County jail, sheriff Kristin Graziano said changes have been made, and more are to come.

Sutherland was arrested Jan. 4 by North Charleston police over an alleged fight at the Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Center, where he was admitted in December. He died the next day at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

He was due in bond court, but refused to leave his cell, a corrections officer is heard saying in body camera video. Officers forcefully removed Sutherland from the cell, shocking him multiple times with stun guns.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

According to Graziano, it was policy at the detention center to force inmates to attend bond hearings.

“Since that time, since that day, I have changed policy and no longer allow forced bond hearings,” Graziano announced at a press conference Friday.

Graziano had just begun her first term as sheriff hours after Sutherland was arrested, she pointed out during the news conference.

“I knew coming into this position knowing that changes needed to be made,” Graziano said. “That is what we’ve been doing for the last four months and that is why I ran for sheriff.”

She spoke about broader changes that need to be made, particularly in the way law enforcement deals with mental illness.

The recently released video shocked and angered local leaders.

North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward, who was supportive of Graziano during her race for sheriff, now doubts she is right for the job.

“I’m not pleased with what I saw and I’m going to go a step further,” Heyward said, adding that he plans to ask Graziano for her resignation. “I don’t have no faith in the sheriff.”

Sutherland’s death has also caught the attention of the White House.

“Far too often, communities of color are living in fear and are exhausted by the threat, and the possibility of, of being in harm’s way and they should not feel that way,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

‘No way to treat a human being’: SC pols react to video of Jamal Sutherland’s death

After footage of Jamal Sutherland’s death released to public, family demands justice

‘Why did this happen?’ Video of Charleston Co. jail death draws outcry from city

