New changes to proposed rules could save state's only recognized alternative virtual school

Proposed rules changes that supporters of the state’s only recognized alternative virtual charter school said would have effectively shut the school down apparently have been amended before being reviewed formally by the state Board of Education.

Consideration of the proposed changes was listed on the posted agenda for Thursday’s board meeting. However, a section of the document listing the changes appeared to be revised, striking out portions that – if approved by the board – would have required students to be “physically present, in person, and on-site in the alternative education program."

The proposed rule required on-side attendance "for a minimum of 4 hours and 12 minutes a day or 756 hours in a 165-day calendar” and a certified teacher to be “physically present, in-person, and be present in the Alt Ed classroom for all program hours identified in the alternative education plan.”

Jennifer Wilkinson, Head of School at Insight, speaks in Nov. 15 against a proposed change in state rules she said would effectively shut down the state's only alternative virtual charter school. The proposal appeared Wednesday to have been amended prior to consideration by the OK Board of Education, and Wilkinson applauded the revision.

According to a rule impact statement posted on the department’s website, the purpose of the proposed changes is “to update the alternative education rules in order to improve the quality of alternative education, comply with best practices for alternative education, and comply with 2019 updates to the governing statute that the State Department of Education has not previously addressed in rules.”

The board was scheduled to vote on the proposed changes, with some of the requirements crossed out, on Thursday.

A state Department of Education spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the new alterations in the change proposal.

Bryan Cleveland, General Counsel for Oklahoma State Department of Education, conducts the hearing. The state Board of Education holds a public hearing regarding proposed rule changes that would effectively shut down Insight School of Oklahoma, the state's only alternative virtual charter school, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Students, parents and teachers spoke on how Insight School of Oklahoma changed their lives

The initial set of proposed rules changes first appeared on the state Department of Education website in early November. On Nov. 9, a public relations agency distributed a release to media on behalf of Insight School of Oklahoma, which offers classes for grades 6-12. Also known as ISOK, the Midwest City-based school said it serves more than 1,150 students in unique situations, including teen parents, students recovering from addiction, students who have been expelled from other schools, students with special needs and students with jobs who require flexible schedules.

A Nov. 15 public hearing about the proposed rule changes drew a full house to a board meeting room inside the Oliver Hodge Building, which houses the State Department of Education. Only two of the 27 speakers said they supported changing the rules to require on-site class attendance. Supporters of the school and students who attend ISOK told OSDE attorney Bryan Cleveland – the only department employee who sat at the board table – about how the school and its unique educational offerings had positively affected their lives.

Supporters of Insight School gathered before the hearing for lunch on the lawn outside of the Hodges Building.The state Board of Education holds a public hearing regarding proposed rule changes that would effectively shut down Insight School of Oklahoma, the state's only alternative virtual charter school, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

After the new revisions became public Wednesday, ISOK's head of school Jennifer Wilkinson issued a statement saying: “Parents deserve the right to choose the best learning environment for their child, and the revisions to the proposed rules protect their rights. Insight School of Oklahoma appreciates all our students, families, staff and other school choice advocates who spoke out against the original proposed rules."

She added: “We appreciate the Department of Education and State Board of Education for listening to these voices, protecting our school, and ensuring public virtual schools can continue to serve students as alternative education programs. Now we can return our focus to our top priority – providing quality education to our students and families.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Insight School of Oklahoma may be spared by school rule changes