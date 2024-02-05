Changes in Ukrainian housing subsidies – 2024

Recipients of a housing subsidy are now required to inform the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) within 30 days about circumstances that might affect their eligibility for the subsidy, said the Main Department of the PFU in Donetsk Oblast on Facebook on Feb. 5.

Such circumstances are defined in the Regulation on the Procedure for Granting Housing Subsidies. Recipients will now need to inform PFU about changes in household composition, changes in family composition, and other circumstances.

Subsidy amounts in February 2024

The average amount of financial support for Ukrainians to pay for utilities in the heating season 2023-24 is UAH 1,410 ($37.50). No reduction in the amount of housing subsidies is expected after the minimum wage in Ukraine increased on Jan. 1.

Moreover, an increase in spending on subsidies is envisaged for 2024. For this year, the state budget has allocated UAH 50 billion ($1.3 billion) for subsidies for 3 million Ukrainian families. This is about 25% more than last year.

According to the government's decision, the subsidy is granted if utility costs exceed 15% of the average monthly total family income before the end of martial law and within one month after its end.

