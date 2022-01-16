Changes to Virginia car insurance have arrived. Here’s what Hampton Roads drivers need to know.

It might be a good time for Hampton Roads drivers to check in with their insurance agent, according to local industry experts.

A newly in-effect state law means motorists who have the most basic insurance now have increased minimum coverage. As a result, experts say premiums have increased a small amount, but drivers are safer and more protected in the event of accidents.

“This is not going to be a big driver of auto insurance rates,” said Joseph Harrow, Towne Insurance Virginia market president.

When a driver purchases auto insurance, they are required by the state to obtain a plan with minimum coverage amounts that would be paid out to other drivers in the event of an accident. Virginia’s minimum coverage amounts were last adjusted in 1975, said Mark Friedlander, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, an industry advocacy group. That means the requirements haven’t changed despite decades of inflation, he said.

“Obviously, that hasn’t kept up,” Friedlander said.

Before the new law, Virginia required drivers to have insurance that covered $25,000 for injury or death of one person, $50,000 for injury or death of two or more people and $20,000 for property damage.

On Jan. 1, those minimums increased to $30,000 for injury or death of one person, $60,000 for injury or death of two or more people and $20,000 for property damage.

Minimums will go up one more time on Jan. 1, 2025, when they increase to $50,000 for injury or death of one person, $100,000 for injury or death of two or more people and $25,000 for property damage.

Under the former minimums, accident victims often didn’t receive enough of a payout to cover medical costs, Harrow said. Victims would often then sue the responsible party for the remainder of their medical costs and vehicle damage.

The idea is the new law protects both drivers and takes a burden off the court system, said Thomas Freridge, vice president of strategic relations for Choice Insurance Agency in Virginia Beach.

The law change was still the subject of years of debate in the Virginia General Assembly, Freridge said. Proponents, including Freridge, thought the law would protect drivers. Those opposed said the law would cause more people to drive uninsured. Freridge said lawmakers ultimately compromised with an incremental increase to the minimums.

The experts said the increases, which have already been factored into insurance policies this year, would only drive up monthly premiums a small amount. A 2018 study by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles found raising minimums to the 2025 amounts would increase premiums more than 9% based on rates for 20-year-old and 45-year-old men, which represent the highest and lowest premium averages.

Insurers base their premiums on many factors, Friedlander said, including driver age, driving location, the vehicle make and model and driving records.

It’s still a great idea for drivers to check in with their agents or their insurance companies for an annual review of their policies, Freridge said. It’s likely that, because of the law changes, they may be able to save on monthly premiums, since some insurers reward drivers who purchase coverage above the minimum.

Additionally, car insurers give out many discounts drivers can take advantage of, Friedlander said. A driver could bundle car insurance with home or life insurance or choose to pay a higher deductible. There are also sometimes discounts for safe drivers or drivers who work remotely and only drive a few miles each month, Freridge said.

