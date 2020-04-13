What Is Changhong Jiahua Holdings's (HKG:3991) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Changhong Jiahua Holdings (HKG:3991) shares have retraced a considerable 33% in the last month, but the stock is still up slightly on where it started the quarter. The stock has been solid, longer term, gaining 19% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Changhong Jiahua Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Changhong Jiahua Holdings's P/E of 6.58 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Changhong Jiahua Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8.4) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

This suggests that market participants think Changhong Jiahua Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Changhong Jiahua Holdings saw earnings per share improve by 7.0% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 8.1% annually, over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Changhong Jiahua Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Changhong Jiahua Holdings holds net cash of HK$97m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Changhong Jiahua Holdings's P/E Ratio

Changhong Jiahua Holdings has a P/E of 6.6. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.5. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations. Given Changhong Jiahua Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 9.8 to 6.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.