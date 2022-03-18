Pam Page is the executive director of Transitions. The downtown Zanesville domestic violence shelter serves Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties and offers three basic services, operating as a shelter, offering court advocacy services and taking crisis calls.

ZANESVILLE — Questions about domestic violence are what keep Pam Page motivated.

Page is the director of Transitions, a downtown Zanesville shelter offering aid to domestic violence survivors. The former Spanish teacher is often asked why survivors put themselves in a position to be hurt at the hands of the same abuser.

"That question needs to change," she said. "It shouldn't be, 'Why does she keep going back?' The question needs to be, 'Why does he keep abusing her?'"

Page has made it her life's mission to help those survivors since leaving retirement to work for Transitions more than two years ago. The goal of Transitions: eradicate domestic violence in the community.

But it's about more than stopping abuse in its tracks. Transitions has recently been reaching out to the community to show people how common it is — and maybe eliminate some stigma in the process.

Changing the conversation around domestic violence

Transitions, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded in 1979. It serves Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties and offers three basic services, operating as a shelter, offering court advocacy services and taking crisis calls.

Transitions manned nearly 2,400 crisis phone calls in 2021, which entails people seeking shelter, assistance seeking protection or restraining orders, or generally getting guidance on how to proceed in an abusive situation.

"It's a safe haven for someone who has been mentally and physically abused to move on in their life. It's a new start," she said. "Because that's what they deserve; that's what they need."

It all starts with a phone call. Women, and sometimes men, will call the crisis line seeking help. If it's a documented domestic violence situation, they're immediately admitted into the 24-bed shelter.

From there, they set three goals to be completed in the first 30 days.

Those goals are often centered around getting their basic needs set up, like obtaining a copy of their birth certificate or a SNAP card. That's because sometimes those are being withheld by their abuser in a domestic violence situation that might include financial or emotional manipulation, Page said.

That's one narrative Transitions is trying to change: Domestic violence doesn't have to get to a point of physical abuse to fall into that category.

Transitions has been pouring more resources into community outreach, raising awareness of just how common domestic violence is in the area through presentations. When she started working there, Page herself learned a lot about the different ways abusers can manipulate their partners.

"I think it was enlightening, and I want to enlighten other people about the fact it is real," she said. "It is real, and it is prevalent in our community."

She wants to get the word out that there is help. Survivors don't have to stay in the shelter to receive assistance, though two women on staff help them navigate the court system. Transitions assisted 294 women and 58 men in the courts in 2021.

Even with statistics pointing to the issue's prevalence, Page is still continually asked why survivors keep going back to their abusers. So how do you change that question?

Page said it's about chipping away the narrative one person at a time.

"If I can get you to change the question, then it was a successful day," Page said.

Residents of Perry, Muskingum and Morgan counties who are seeking Transitions' services are encouraged to call its 24/7 hotline at 740-454-3213.

