Changing times requires strengthening crime victims rights in Michigan

Violent crime is horrendous. It can shatter a survivor’s sense of security, rip apart families and dramatically alter the course of victims’ lives forever.

Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt.

Throughout our careers, we’ve both worked closely with crime victims who have endured despite horrific circumstances. We empathize with their trauma and care deeply about making sure their needs are respected throughout the judicial process.

That’s why we’re working together on a plan to better protect victims, give them a stronger voice and make sure they are informed throughout the criminal justice process.

While our state’s criminal justice system has changed significantly over the last 30 years, little has been done to ensure the system is working well for Michiganders who have been victimized.

Douglas R. Lloyd

This bipartisan plan expands upon the William Van Regenmorter Crime Victim’s Rights Act of 1985 and enhances the state constitutional amendment of 1988 that guaranteed victims certain rights.

Since enactment of those protections, Michigan’s criminal laws have changed significantly. In the two years since the start of the pandemic, court procedures have evolved substantially. With those changes, it makes sense to modernize our laws to recognize the significant role crime victims and their families have in the criminal justice system and ensure they have help navigating this complicated system.

House Bills 5679-81 and 5560 will strengthen and expand existing rights and add new safeguards to account for modern technology. These bills add certain crimes enacted after the passage of the Crime Victim’s Rights Act to ensure victims of those crimes are afforded the rights they are due. These rights include the right to consultation with the prosecutor about the case and discussion of any potential plea agreement before such an agreement is finalized. Victims also have the right to attend the trial and other court hearings and to provide an impact statement at the time of sentence.

In response to COVID-19, remote technology has become more commonplace in courtrooms. These bills help protect the right of crime victims to be heard in court. House Bill 5681 ensures victims can deliver their victim-impact statements using remote technology. House Bill 5680 ensures a victim’s image can be protected from disclosure when the court proceedings are conducted through internet streaming, or other types of online platforms.

Finally, House Bill 5560 ensures survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault are connected with confidential supportive services.

As the culture of our courtrooms change, we must be steadfast in protecting the rights of crime victims to ensure their voices are not lost in the process. We’re committed to giving victims a stronger voice and a clearer role in the criminal justice process.

State Rep. Graham Filler of DeWitt is a former assistant attorney general serving his second term in the Michigan House representing residents of Clinton and Gratiot counties. Douglas R. Lloyd is the Eaton County prosecutor and also severs as president of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan.

