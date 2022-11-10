Channel 11 Exclusive: 8-year-old boy testifies in court after allegedly being lured into home

An 8-year-old boy testified in front of an entire courtroom about what happened to him and his little brother the day they ended up inside a Scott Township man’s home.

Sean Conboy covered his face with court papers and left the court out a back door to hide from our cameras after prosecutors tacked on felony luring charges on top of the false imprisonment charges he was facing.

The 8-year-old victim told the courtroom he and his brother were playing with a friend when they rang Sean Conboy’s doorbell. The child testified that Conboy played with them outside of his home on Elmbrook Lane in Scott Township, then brought them tea when they said they were thirsty. The child testified his little brother asked to go inside and Conboy said they could if he came with them.

The 8-year-old said they watched YouTube videos and played and explored the basement, a bedroom and the kitchen before going back outside. The child said he snuck back into Conboy’s home and Conboy locked the front door, leaving his little brother alone outside. He said Conboy then picked him up, carried him upstairs and locked him in the man’s bedroom alone. He said he was scared, and he unlocked two doors and ran out. He ran home to tell his parents what happened and that’s when the police were called.

The defense argued that Conboy was just being neighborly, the kids wanted to come inside and they were never lured or in danger. The judge did not agree and all charges were held.

