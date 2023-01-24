Channel 11 Exclusive: Homeowner says police searched wrong house while looking for shooting suspect

On Sunday morning, a homeowner said police ransacked her home while looking for a suspect wanted for shooting a teenage girl at the Monroeville Red Roof Inn after she refused to have sex with him.

Monroeville police told the homeowner they tracked the suspect to her home at 1102 Derry Street in Larimer using a cell phone ping.

The problem: the homeowner lives on a completely different street and her address is 1101.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., the homeowner describes the terrifying and frantic moments entered her residence.

