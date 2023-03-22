Channel 11 Exclusive: Local contractor facing felony charges for alleged home improvement fraud

A local contractor has been charged with home improvement fraud after two homeowners allegedly paid him thousands of dollars for work that they said he never finished.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann learned this contractor has had run-ins with police in the past.

Police said the suspect, Sean Hein, was supposed to do work at two North Park homes but never finished the job after the alleged victims paid him tens of thousands of dollars.

Hein denies the allegations.

“We’re not out here ripping people off that’s not what’s going on,” said Hein during a phone call with Channel 11.

11 News spoke with Hein over the phone after police filed felony charges against him Tuesday for home improvement fraud.

He owns a company called Forward Home Enhancements.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims contracted with Hein last summer on a major project to install a detached garage, sunset balcony and pool at their home.

Before that, another victim hired Hein to build a detached garage.

Between both victims, they paid Hein more than $185,000 for work that they said was never completed. After construction issues came up, Hein and the victims stopped talking. Hein said this was not his fault.

“They interfered with us doing our work which caused damages and delays,” said Hein. “These are civil matters, these are not criminal matters, I didn’t do anything to hurt these people and never would.”

Channel 11 also learned that Pittsburgh, Sharpsburg borough and Baldwin police filed charges against Hein last year, including theft by deception and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.

Hein is also a former part time West View police officer.

In 2015, he allegedly robbed a bank in Shaler. He told us that he started using drugs after being shot twice with his own gun while off-duty. He said that he was going through a hard time in his life.

“I asked everyone in the world to help me and no one would help me,” Hein said. “So I walked into a bank and I politely asked the lady to give me the money so I can get help.”

Right now there is an arrest warrant out for Hein. Police are asking any other alleged victims who have worked with Hein or his company to call their local police department.

