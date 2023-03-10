Channel 11 Exclusive: Man shot, killed in McKeesport last week was confidential informant

Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has uncovered new information about the shooting death of a 58-year-old McKeesport man last Friday night.

According to multiple sources, Earle confirmed that the victim, Bob Moore, was working as a confidential informant for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Last year, according to multiple sources, Moore helped investigators bring down big cocaine, heroin and illegal sports gambling ring in McKeesport.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., the big answers detectives are still trying to nail down.

