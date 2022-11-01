Channel 11 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows moment gunfire erupted during funeral

Channel 11 is getting our first look at the chaos that ensued outside of Destiny of Faith Church last Friday afternoon, when six people were injured in a shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6 people injured after shooting outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights

We have obtained exclusive surveillance video that shows how quickly the shooting happened and the terror that mourners must have felt as they were walking into the church.

WATCH WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m. to see the video from outside the church the moment gunfire erupted during a funeral.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino 2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting VIDEO: Mayor Gainey gives comments on funeral shooting investigation, church resumes services DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts