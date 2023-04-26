Channel 11 Exclusive: Truck driver accused in deadly school bus crash appears in court

The Slippery Rock magistrate ruled that the case against Karandeep Singh is moving forward.

Only Channel 11 was outside of court to question Singh as he walked into the courtroom. The truck driver is accused of causing a deadly school bus crash that killed 14-year-old Brylee Walker and her bus driver, Lindsey Thompkins. The crash happened November 2, 2021 in Muddy Creek Township.

The courtroom was full of tears and sniffles as family and friends of 14-year-old Brylee Walker came seeking justice. Outside of the courtroom, Brylee Walker’s parents say they miss their daughter every day.

“We miss her greatly,” Sara Walker tells Channel 11. “Life is not the same without her,” Jason Walker added.

Singh, who’s originally from Canada, is facing 27 charges including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, operating with unsafe equipment and driving too slow for conditions.

One state trooper testified the truck Singh was driving had engine problems, citing a report that showed his truck was going 18.5 MPH in a 70 MPH zone, even at full throttle. He also testified the school bus full of kids from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School wouldn’t have had time to stop to avoid a collision.

Matt Casey, a lawyer for the Walker family said today was a start.

“This grieving family wants everyone responsible for this to be held accountable,” Casey said. “This is the start of this today.”

The defense lawyer did not want to comment.

A lawyer for Brylee Walker’s family says they believe there is evidence showing the bus driver was also negligent and they’ve filed a civil suit.

