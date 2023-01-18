Channel 11 Exclusive: ‘There were angels watching me’: woman recounts McKnight Road shooting

On the afternoon of Thursday, January 5th, Samantha Bolen was on McKnight Road, on her way home from work, when she encountered a gunman, shooting in her direction and at several cars passing by.

She said she’s still traumatized by the event but extremely grateful that she wasn’t hit.

“I had seen an old friend of mine, and we stopped at the light and pulled over,” Bolen said.

Bolen says they were talking for about two minutes when all of sudden, she heard what she thought was a BB gun.

“I saw someone get out of the car and start shooting at my car. I ran to my car and drove away up the street,” Bolen said.

Her friend, a former co-worker of hers, was hit, and Ross Township police said Martinel Humphries, 28, was the person who pulled the trigger, shooting at multiple people and cars along McKnight Road, a short time after Pittsburgh police said he shot at a mail carrier in Perry North.

“I’m very lucky because I ducked, and it just missed me.” Bolen said. “There were angels watching me that day.”

She has pictures of her car, riddled with bullets, the only physical damage she has to show.

“I could see where the bullet pinged off my car because at first, I thought it was a 9 mil…but then I saw the pointy mark on my car and I said,’ Oh…it was an AK-47,” Bolen said.

While Bolen’s near-brush with death has taken a toll on her mentally, she’s looking ahead to what she believes is a second chance at life.

“I’m thankful that I didn’t have to leave this earth with just my daughter here. I lost my mom when I was really young, so that was very scary for me, thinking that I almost lost my life and my daughter would be here by herself,” Bolen said.

Humphries faces a string of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

