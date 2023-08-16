Channel 11 Investigation led to criminal charges against local builder

A local builder appeared in court today to answer to criminal charges that were filed after a Channel 11 Investigation in 2020.

Channel 11 spoke with Jen and Jason Watenpool, who said they hired Anthony Ficarri to build an addition on to their home in Richland Twp., Allegheny County.

They said they paid Ficarri nearly $100,000 dollars, but they claim he failed to complete the job and did shoddy work.

They also said the work failed numerous inspections by township building inspectors because it wasn’t up to code.

After our investigation, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office launched and investigation and filed criminal charges, including fraud and theft of services, against Ficarri.

Ficarri has denied any wrongdoing.

At a hearing Wednesday afternoon before District Justice Tom Swan, all of the charges filed on behalf of the Watenpools were dismissed when the Judge learned that the Watenpools had received a settlement from Ficarri’s insurance company and that the Pennsylvania Attorney General had already issued a civil warning to Ficarri.

Assistant District Attorney John Fitzgerald objected to the dismissal, claiming that Ficarri had engaged in a “pattern of deceptive practices and fraudulent activity.”

“He has a litany of excuses, health issues, weather issues, but there was never any excuse for taking the money,” said Fitzgerald.

The Watenpools left the courtroom upset and frustrated.

Earle: Are you disappointed the criminal charges were dropped?

Jen Watnepool: Yes, but I have to let it go because I can’t hold that hate or anger.

Ficarri’s attorney said the case is a civil matter and should have never wound up in criminal court, and he praised the Judge’s decision.

“I think district Judge Swan correctly determined this is in fact a civil matter. That it doesn’t rise to criminality where they must be intent to steal,” said Attorney Bob Del Greco, who represents Ficarri.

But the Judge would not dismiss theft and fraud charges involving another customer of Ficarri’s.

Rachel McCarthy said she paid Ficarri nearly $10,000 for kitchen cabinets that were never installed.

McCarthy filed a civil complaint against Ficarri and won that case, but she said today, she’s never seen any money and she never got the cabinets.

Earle: You paid him almost $10,000 for cabinets that you never got?

McCarthy: Correct, and I already won at Judge (William) Wagner’s office in McCandless and I haven’t seen a dime and that was in 2019.

Del Greco said he hopes to resolve the criminal charges that were filed in that case as well.

“My client denies any criminality. He’s been in the business 40 years. Never a criminal problem before this, 56 years old and we will address that in due time,” said Del Greco.

In court, Ficarri’s attorney said that the Watenpools had received a $55,000 insurance settlement. But outside the courtroom, Jen Watenpool said they only got $30,000 in that insurance settlement and she said they also had to hire another contractor and paid an additional $100,000 to fix all of the problems.

Earle: Disappointed in the justice system?

Watenpool: Yea, just a little bit.

