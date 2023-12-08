Channel 11′s Jenna Harner sits down with Steelers T.J. Watt

Mike Tomlin calls him the best player on the planet.

Channel 11 was the first local TV station to sit down with T.J. Watt one-on-one and our Jenna Harner got the chance to talk with him about his records, his influence and the goals still not met.

One of those goals? Winning a Super Bowl.

“It would mean everything. To talk about validation, talk about just something that you constantly are obsessing and dreaming about and working towards. And it’s something that I know this city deserves more than anything, and I want to bring that to them,” Watt said.

WATCH the video above to see the full interview.

