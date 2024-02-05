Channel 11 speaks with McKeesport officer injured in 2023 shooting that killed his partner

Tuesday will mark one year since McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute.

Channel 11 spoke exclusively with Officer Chuck Thomas, who was injured in the shooting that claimed the life of his partner.

“This has been the most difficult year of my 36 years on earth,” Thomas said.

On 11 News at 6, hear from Thomas about Sluganski and the challenges he’s still facing as he looks to return to the force.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

ON THIS DAY: Feb. 5, 2010, ‘Snowmageddon’ paralyzed Mid-Atlantic FDA: Recalled Philips BiPAP, CPAP machines tied to more than 560 deaths Cyber attack targets Pennsylvania Courts’ website VIDEO:Witness recalls moment when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts