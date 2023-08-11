Channel 2 gets inside look of Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrest operation

After making many arrests this week, officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office gave Channel 2 Action News an inside look at their arrest operation.

Deputies arrested more than 50 people in three days this week as part of a planned operation to serve warrants with the help of city and county agencies combined.

WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco was in Henry County, where Col. Antonio Catlin explained the sheriff’s office arrest process.

“One thing we are making sure we do is asking our officers to do it with a smile, staying safe. I think that’s important,” said Catlin.

Catlin said the team operated differently this year, using a new helicopter and a mobile command center.

At the command center, deputies issued COVID tests, performed pat downs and began the booking process for suspects. This process keeps a bottleneck from occurring inside the jail where deputies were already processing inmates arrested in other cases.

Thursday marked the final night of the operation. However, Catlin said deputies never stop serving the warrants.

You can check at the sheriff’s office if you think you have an active warrant.

By doing this, you can kickstart the court process for you on your terms instead of waiting on them to track you down when you least expect it.

“Just because you have a warrant doesn’t make you guilty. It has to be proven in a court of law. It is just an accusation to bring you to court,” said Catlin.

