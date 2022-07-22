Channel 2 questions Fulton detention officer moments after arrest for smuggling contraband to inmate

A detention officer from the Fulton County Jail has been arrested after the sheriff said the man was smuggling in contraband for a prisoner.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with that officer soon after his arrest.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Detention Officer Antoine Brown was arrested at the jail by co-workers from the sheriff’s office.

“Did you break the law?” Winne asked Brown.

“No,” Brown answered.

“Did you smuggle contraband?” Winne asked Brown.

“No,” Brown answered.

“What’s your response to allegations against you?” Winne asked Brown.

Brown didn’t respond to the question.

The sheriff said Brown is accused of a charge involving giving an inmate prohibited items, conspiracy to commit a felony, violation of oath by a public officer and a charge involving use of a cellphone in committing crimes.

“Sometimes we just don’t know who we’re working with and how that plays out. In this case it didn’t play out well,” Labat told Winne.

