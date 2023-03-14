Channel 4 cracks down on weekend emails to make staff feel happier

File photo dated 22/01/07 of the Channel 4 logo. Moving Channel 4's headquarters to Leeds is the start of a new era which will see the broadcaster "think and behave differently", according to its chief executive Alex Mahon. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday October 16, 2019. Ms Mahon said the move will usher in "an era in which we will be rooted in and more connected to the lives of the communities that make up the UK". See PA story MEDIA Channel4. Photo credit should read: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. - Lewis Whyld/PA

Channel 4 is cracking down on weekend emails sent by managers to help its staff combat the Sunday night blues.

A research report commissioned by the Gogglebox broadcaster recommended that bosses should stop sending work messages outside normal office hours to avoid giving their workers the “Sunday scaries”.

Instead bosses will be encouraged to give workers weekly to-do lists to be completed by Friday, in the hope of protecting staff from feeling glum about their workloads.

A survey of 650 staff from across Channel 4’s 900-strong workforce found that a majority “experience energy dips on Sunday evenings”, which left them feeling miserable.

One unnamed staffer was quoted in the research report, which was carried out by Exeter University, as saying: “Sunday never feels like a day off. There's always too much preparation for the following week. Myself and most of my friends get the Sunday night dread. It's an awful feeling.”

Kirstin Furber, the channel’s chief people officer, said: “We’ll suggest that managers speak to their teams to ask them what would help them be at their best on a Monday, whether that’s a Monday morning check in and/or a Friday ‘check out’ to reflect on the past week.

“Also, as a manager try not to send emails during the weekend.”

A spokesman for the broadcaster insisted the research was not about banning bosses from contacting staff outside traditional 9-5 office hours.

“We want our managers to feel empowered on a Sunday,” said the spokesman.

It is understood that pleas not to worry TV production staff on weekends will not apply to Channel 4 News, which is produced by ITN journalists working on a 7-day shift basis.

Executives successfully fought off Conservative plans to privatise Channel 4 last year, with ministers U-turning on plans to sell off the government-owned broadcaster.

Michelle Donelan, then the Culture Secretary, described Channel 4 in January as a “British success story and a lynchpin of our booming creative industries”.