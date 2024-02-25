Channel 4 responds after MAFS UK's Nathanial reveals social anxiety diagnosis

Channel 4 has issued a statement following Married at First Sight UK star Nathanial Valentino's social anxiety diagnosis.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the season eight star revealed that he'd been diagnosed with the condition shortly after appearing on the reality show — which left him unable to get out of bed for two weeks.

On the back of what he said was a "toxic" experience, which saw him quit the experiment after his bride Ella Morgan pursued a relationship with co-star JJ Slater, Nathanial urged the broadcaster to safeguard future cast members.

A Channel 4 spokesperson subsequently told MailOnline: "During production and broadcast we regularly offered Nathanial psychological support and an independent therapist of his own choice.

"This offer remains open and ongoing. Duty of care is of paramount importance and the wellbeing of all cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times, throughout production and beyond.

"We have robust contributor care protocols in place and appropriate support is available to contributors before, during and after broadcast, including access to an independent psych team."

Nathanial went on to explain that he hasn't been in contact with the broadcaster since his departure from the series, saying: "It was clear after I didn't come back for the most recent reunion that I wouldn't film again.

"I actually haven't had much contact with Channel 4 since the show launched in September. I didn't want to be around those people or the producers, it was a toxic, horrible environment and I didn't want to be part of it."

He continued: "I understand they're out to make TV but it's your life, a producer gets to go home and sleep but it is a very hard thing to do. I won't be watching [the upcoming series]."

"My advice to any future contestants is that the person in front of you at the altar is your partner in this so learn, listen and respect each other. The production and story aren't on your side, they're there to create entertainment," he added.

"And to Channel 4, there needs to be a specialist welfare team, welfare can't be the people that book you and cast you, welfare needs to be a different company that comes in to monitor and look after you. They need to be external.

"You're crying to your welfare but they're best friends with production and work with them. Something needs to change. They need to create a more realistic and heartfelt show."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

